-Stressed NaFAA DDGTS

The Deputy Director General for Technical Services at the National Fisheries and Aquaculture Authority (NaFAA) has stressed the importance of the conservation of sharks and ray in Liberia.

Speaking on Friday, November 22, 2019 during the 2nd National Plan of Action for the conservation of sharks and ray in Liberia, Mr. William Boeh said the continuous conservation of sharks and ray across Liberia indicates that Liberia is in full compliance with international fisheries protocols.

“The conservation of sharks and ray is cardinal to Liberia and the world at large, therefore it incumbent upon all of us Liberians with support from our International partners to protect those fisheries,” stated NaFAA Deputy Director for Technical Services William Boeh.

Mr. Boeh challenged stakeholders to ensure the full implementation of the National Plan of Action for the conservation of sharks and ray across Liberia.

Making presentation during the stakeholders meeting, Augustine Fayiah, Project Officer at the Environmental Justice Foundation (EJF) Liberia, pointed out that restoring the populations of sharks is important and can yet deliver ecological surprise.

Fayiah said sharks play an important role in the ecosystem by maintaining the species below them in the food chain and serving as an indicator for ocean health.

Fayiah mentioned that the blue shark is the most heavily fished shark in the world with annual global catch estimates of around 20 million individuals each year.

Stakeholders in attendance at the one-day NaFAA and EJF National Plan of Action for the Conservation of sharks and Ray at the Mesurado Pier included the Forestry Development Authority, University of Liberia, Stella Maris, Co-Management Association (CMA), Liberia Artisanal Fishermen Association, Liberia National Coast Guard, as well as the Liberia Maritime Authority, among others.