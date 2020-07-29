Conservation International Donates Vehicle to EPA

Conservation International (CI) has donated a used Toyota Land Cruiser High-top vehicle to the Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA).

The vehicle, worth over US$20,000, was donated to the EPA through the General Services Agency (GSA).

Donating the vehicle, Peter Mulbah, CI acting country director, said the jeep was acquired and used to implement a GCF Mangrove Project in Liberia. According to him, CI is under obligation to donate the Land Cruiser to the government agency that co-executed the project.

Mr. Mulbah disclosed that CI worked in three landscapes in Grand Bassa, Grand Cape Mount, and Montserrado counties during the duration of the project. He said as a result, CI supported 14 communities with the provision of livelihood skills, including soap making and animal husbandry, among others.

Receiving keys to the vehicle, GSA Director General Mary Broh lauded CI for the donation and asked authorities of the EPA to ensure that the vehicle is used for the intended purpose.

Madam Broh subsequently turned the keys over to EPA Acting Executive Director, Randall M. Dobayou, who she heaped praises on for the work he is doing at the EPA.

Madam Broh described Dobayou as ‘the first responder’ and said “he is a proactive young man who continues to elevate environmental issues in the country.”

Dobayou thanked Mr. Mulbah and CI for the donation of the vehicle which, according to him, came as a blessing.

Mr. Dobayou said EPA cannot adequately respond to environmental emergencies without vehicles.

“We have a lot of ensuing environmental issues across the country that we need to respond to, but we cannot do that by walking,” Dobayou said.

He made reference to the mine disasters in Bong and Nimba counties and said everyone was looking up to the agency when those incidents occurred.