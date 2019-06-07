Cllr. Gongloe to Speak at ALJA’s 2019 Convention, USA

The President of the Liberia National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Tiawan S. Gongloe, has been selected as keynote speaker of the Association of Liberian Journalists in the Americas’ (ALJA) Annual Convention.

Cllr. Gongloe is one of Liberia’s renowned and finest legal luminaries and a champion of social justice. The LNBA President will speak at the ALJA 2019 Annual Benefit slated to be held in Mounds View, Minnesota, USA.

The Banquet is one of several activities organized for the Association’s 2019 Annual Convention scheduled to be held in Minnesota beginning Thursday, October 3rd through Sunday, October 6th.

The ALJA National Administration unanimously selected Cllr. Gongloe as Keynote Speaker for the high profiled media gathering following a rigorous vetting process.

His selection was based on the outstanding public and humanitarian services he continues to render Liberia’s underprivileged in the attainment of social justice in the country.

The Eminent Human Rights Lawyer will speak on the theme, The Role of The Media in The Sustenance of The Liberian Democracy.

The occasion is expected to bring together 300 persons including Liberian journalists and officials of the Liberian government.

It is intended to mobilize financial and material resources for media development in Liberia. ALJA is a conglomeration of current and retired Liberian journalists residing in the Americas.

The Association was founded in 1998 with the objectives of fostering companionship amongst its members and their American counterparts.

Additionally, ALJA is committed to the advancement of press freedom through media capacity building and the fostering of good governance in Liberia through media advocacy. It is a 501c (3) non-profit organization.