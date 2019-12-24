Cllr. Charles Brumskine’s Life Was Purposeful

…Bishop Belleh tells congregation and bereaved family

Bishop M. Wolo Belleh of the Bethel Cathedral of Hope Liberia, Guinea & Guinea Bissau, has declared that the late Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine was purposeful and was at all times influenced by the fear of God. This is a characteristic that a good Christian must have, he added.

Bishop Belleh, who delivered the funeral discourse last Friday’s funeral of Cllr Brumskine at the Bethel Cathedral of Hope in Congo Town, spoke on the theme, “The thing that matters in life as far as God is concerned. He spoke from the text Psalm 139:13-16.

The funeral service brought together many current and former government officials, prelates other clergymen, family members, including the widow, Mrs. Estelle Vicki Brumskine, the children, grandchildren and other close relatives, many of whom flew in from abroad for the festive event, and a host of friends sympathizers.

Bishop Belleh told the congregation and the bereaved family that, the diseased was a statesman, dedicated and committed to his family. According to him, Counselor Brumskine was also a man of counsel and one who was listened to at all times in the political space of the country.

The bishop also described Counsellor Brumskine as a peace ambassador who refused for people to get involve into violence for any reason.

Bishop Belleh: “God is indeed the Creator and the Maker of everything on earth; therefore, the life that we live comes directly from God unto us as His creatures! Every life created has a purpose and a mission attached to it.”

He further quoted Eccl. 3:1 as saying, “to everything there is a season, and a time for every matter or purpose under Heaven.”

Bishop Belleh noted that in the midst of Cllr Brumskine’s imperfections as a man, he was a man who had the characteristics of a good leader. “The political community has loss a great leader, Liberia and Africa at large has loss a great son, and leader yea the world has truly loss a distinct servant,” Bishop Belleh averred.

Cllr. Brumskine, who was ill for quite some time, reportedly died at the John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland (USA) on November 20, 2019.

However, according the Liberia Official Gazette published by Ministry of Foreign Affairs and signed by President George Manneh Weah and Foreign Affairs Minister Gbehzongar M. Findley, the late Cllr Charles Walker Brumskine was born on April 27, 1951 in Grand Bassa County, unto the union of Mr. Hannibal L. Brumskine and Ethel Grove Brumskine.

At the tender age young Charles was embraced the Christian faith and became a deacon of the Methodist denomination. He was christened and he worshipped at the Charles Aaron White United Methodist Church (UMC) Upper Buchanan.

The late Cllr Brumskine commenced his Elementary education at the demonstration Elementary school in lower Buchanan. Thereafter he enrolled at the Grand Bassa High School and graduated as the valedictorian of his class in 1969.

Subsequently, young Brumskine matriculated to the University of Liberia and graduated with a BA degree in Economics in 1973. Upon graduating, he assumed the role of General Administrator at the Multi-National Joint Venture Mining Operations in Liberia, (LAMCO), a joint venture company headquartered in Yekepa, Nimba County.

The deceased provided administrative direction to the medical department of the company, with the objective of ensuring that the work force had unimpeded access to decent health care in the concession areas.

He began his public service career as a business administrator with the Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI) and subsequently, transferred to the Ministry of Labor as director of Alien Registration and Administrative Judge of the first instance respectively. While serving in these capacities, Cllr. Brumskine exercised direct oversight on critical labor related issues ranging from unfair labor practices, wrongful and illegal dismissals to disputes and grievances.

With farsightedness considering the foreign dominance in the labor market, Cllr. Charles Walker Brumskine designed and put into motion a policy action known as the liberalization succession plans for private sector employers, seeking to ensure that expatriate employees were not preferred over Liberians having similar qualifications, competencies, and levels of experience.

He also developed long term strategic plans for the division of Alien Registration, in an effort to promote the Liberalization program at the Ministry of labor, and plans of actions for the successful implementation of the liberalization policy for the Government of Liberia. He also erected a monitoring and evaluation structure, seeking to ensure compliance in the labor market throughout the country.

The late Cllr. Brumskine entered the Louis Arthur Grimes School of law, university of Liberia and earned a Bachelor of Law degree (LLB), in 1981. Immediately after graduation he traveled to the United States of America in pursuit of the Master’s degree in Law at the Dedman School of Law, southern Methodist University, Dallas, Taxas. He took the LL.M degree in 1982.

The late counselor Brumskine was an internationally-recognized law expert, with over four decades of practice in Liberia and the United States. He was the founder of Brumskine and Associates, a prominent law practice which grew to become one of the largest and most renowned law firms in Liberia. There he served as a senior partner until he entered political in 1999.

With a desire to see Liberians advance in the practice of law, Cllr. Brumskine joined his alma mater, the Louis Arthur Grimes School of law, University of Liberia, to teach corporate and commercial law. Counselor Brumskine lectured on Constitution Law, with a comparative focus on the United States and the Liberian Constitutions. Today, a cross section of Liberian legal practitioners are direct beneficiaries from his distinct legal mentorship.

His long, exemplary and distinguished legal portfolio and profound knowledge of the practice of law afforded him the opportunity to practice with the following bar associations: the Liberian National Bar association, Republic of Liberia; the District of Columbia Bar Association, Washington, D.C.; the State of New York Bar Association; and the United States Supreme Court Bar Association.

In consideration of his enormous contributions to the cause of humanity, especially to the peace loving people of Grand Bassa County, Counselor Brumskine won the senatorial seat of Grand Bassa in the special presidential and legislative elections in 1997. As Cllr. Brumskine embarked on his political journey, he was elected President Pro-Tempore of the Liberian Senate in the 51st Legislature.

Cllr. Brumskine traveled to many West African countries, holding discussions with heads of state and government on peace mediation issues.

He participated in the Accra Peace Talks, resulting in the Comprehensive Peace Agreement (CPA), ensuring cessation of hostilities in Liberia, consequently attracting the United Nations Peace Keeping Force to maintain peace and regional security.

Thereafter he return to Liberia and was elected as political leader and Standard Bearer of the Liberty Part (LP) in 2005. He contested the Presidential elections in 2005, 2011 and 2017, all of which he unfortunately lost.

Following the Bethel Cathedral funeral service, the cortege, which contained over a thousand cars and SUVs, proceeded to Upper Buchanan, Grand Bassa County, Counselor Brumskine’s birthplace, where his remains were interred. Because of the extraordinarily lengthy funeral procession, the trip to Buchanan, a one and a half to ‘two hour drive, took every bit of nine and a half hours.

The plan was to have the cortege proceed first to the Buchanan Fair Grounds, where the body was to lie in state for an hour. But the cortege, having arrived in Buchanan after six o’clock p.m., the longest funeral procession in the history of Grand Bassa, the immediate family, led by the widow, Mrs. Estelle Brumskine, wisely decided to proceed straight to the grave site in Upper Buchanan, where interment took place just before dark.

Immediately following the interment, the family, accompanied by nearly a thousand sympathizers, converged on the palatial home of Grand Bassa Senator Nyonblee Kanga, where a sumptuous repass was held.