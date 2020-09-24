Claim of Divorce Dominates Gospel Music Ambassador Cassell’s Late Husband’s Property Case

But where’s the evidence?

Claims and counterclaims of extra-marital affairs are now dominating the property dispute between the biological brother of the late Edward F. Cassell, George S. Popei and Liberia’s Gospel Music Ambassador Marron D. Cassell, the widow of the deceased.

Marron, through her legal team, the Law Office of Clark and Associates, filed a lawsuit before the Monthly and Probate Court at the Temple of Justice, asking the court to nullify the Attorney-In-Fact’s authority allegedly issued by the late Edward F. Cassell to the deceased’s brother, George Popei, to administer the affairs of the Intestate Estate of her late husband, Edward F. Cassell.

The property is situated in the commercial district of Red Light in Paynesville City.

In Marron D. Cassell’s lawsuit that also includes Duvel Cassell and Beatrice K. Johnson, she argued that she and her late husband, (Edward Cassell) got married on October 18, 1997 in Liberia.

Marron further argued that she is not obligated to anyone, and therefore, she wants her legal entitlement to her late husband’s properties.

“I am the wife of the deceased and I should be authorized to obtain a letter of administration for his (Late Edward Cassell) intestate estate, because I have the right and capacity to do so,” said Amb. Marron Cassell.

In a counter argument, George S. Popei, the brother of the deceased, represented by his legal team the Cooperative Law Firm, said Marron is not entitled to any property because she had long abandoned her marital home and is living in the United States of America, where she has been for about 14 years up to the demise of her husband on April 6, 2020, and burial on April 11, 2020.

More than that, George argued that Marron has since divorced his brother and she had so far married in the US, where she has borne a baby in her new relationship and is well known to her family members and friends here in Liberia.

However, George’s lawyers have not provided any evidence to substantiate the claims that Marron and Edward F. Cassell actually divorced.

Besides, the Popei’s lawyers claimed that his deceased brother acquired his property in “Fee simple” in 1987 long before allegedly getting married to Marron D. Cassell in 1998 in the Philadelphia Church in Congo Town, Montserrado County.

“As such, the property acquired by the deceased in “Fee Simple” is not a community property for Marron D. Cassell to have interest,” the firm noted. “As such, Marron D. Cassell is disqualified by the law of abandonment to inherit from the deceased’s intestate estate.”

They also argued that the Late Edward Cassell did not leave any will, spouse, children, grandchildren and parents.

“Only the surviving blood brothers and sisters of the deceased are qualified to inherit properties of the deceased acquired during his lifetime as against Marron D. Cassell, Duvel Cassell, and Beatrice K. Johnson for the fact that they are not next of kin,” the law firm noted.

The law firm also argued that before his death, Cassell appointed his younger brother, George Popei, “to serve as Attorney-In-Fact with the full power and authority to institute and defend court proceedings when and where necessary against any person(s) , whosoever to preserve and protect any and all of my rights and interest for the property.”

They quoted Cassell’s request as saying, “I Mr. Edward F. Cassell, do hereby approve, ratify and confirm any and all lawful acts performed or undertaken by my said Attorney-In-Fact under the authority of this instrument.

George’s lawyer also cited the Descendants Estate Law of Liberia, chapter 3, Section 3.2(h), which states, “If a person dies leaving no will or surviving spouse, lineal descendant or parents, then the property acquired and left behind by the deceased, will be inherited in the following order and manner. (a) First, to the brothers and sisters and to the issue of any deceased brother or sister in accordance with the provision of section 3.4, but if there is no member of this class, then, (b) secondly to the grandparents in equal shares; if there is no members of this class; then, thirdly, (c) to the uncles and aunts and to any deceased uncle or aunt in accordance with provision of section 3.4.