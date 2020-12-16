‘Citizens Don’t Know Difference between Public Development, Private Investment’

— Senator Grupee laments as he bows out of race

Senator Thomas S. Grupee has expressed his disappointment in the citizens of Nimba for not recognizing his developmental role in the county during his tenure as senator of Nimba. According to him, he contributed to over 100 developmental initiatives in the county, but the citizens failed to recognize his role and contribution made to public developments across the county.

“Sadly” he said, “the citizen does not know the difference between public development and private investment and so anything someone is doing for public benefit is not recognized.”

He said most of the people do not understand the intricacy of his efforts, his love and care for the county, something he believed his opponents are deflecting from what he has done.

“Some of our people are not able to distinguish between private and public investments but, howbeit, I am very grateful to the people and remain committed to my people and the country at large,” he said.

Senator Grupee said he has no intention to go back and live in the USA as it had been before, rather he will go to seek medical treatment and return without delay.

“As a politician, if you lose an election you shouldn’t look at it as a total defeat, but you have to retreat and come back and sit with your supporters and see how you can make a comeback,” he said.

“Once we still have the ability and knowledge to serve our people in another capacity, even in the private sector, we will, but not in the USA,” he said.

Senator Grupee accepted his defeat and said he is willing to work with any one of the remaining contenders that will emerge as a winner.

Meanwhile, he thanked the citizens, especially his supporters, for standing with him during the course of the election, which he said he is not anyway disturbed or disappointed in the result. He said although it was free and transparent, it was not totally fair, but the irregularities he observed was not enough to make an issue of it or protest.

“There were some irregularities but, for me as an incumbent and coming in third place, I will not drag the NEC or the County to court, but am willing to work with anyone who will emerge as a winner,” he said.

“Your political opponent is not anyway your enemy, I am willing to work with any of the winners that will be announced by NEC to foster peace in Nimba,” he added.