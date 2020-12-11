Cities Alliance Donates Several Buckets, COVID-19 Preventive Materials to Informal Settlement

Amid the second wave of coronavirus across the world, Cities Alliance has begun the distribution of several hand washing buckets and anti-covid-19 materials to residents of informal settlement.

The organization began the distribution of the items on Monday, December 7, 2020, in the slum communities of Clara Town and Doe Community, among others. Speaking during the donation of the materials, the Country Director of Cities Alliance, Mr. Senjovu Andrew, told the gathering that the donation was intended to remind people that COVID-19 is still around and that the need to wash hands is more imperative than ever.

He indicated that the organization targets the informal settlement, old folks among key areas. “We are working in the informal settlements across greater Monrovia and so when we learned about the outbreak of the COVID-19 some months ago, we donated some handwashing materials to the Monrovia City Cooperation (MCC) and the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

But we have realized that it will also be good for us to go deep down to the grassroots to make some donations to people who are living in the informal settlements,” the Cities Alliance head stated.

“Today we are here in Clara Town with funding from the Foreign Commonwealth Development Office (FCDO) to donate handwashing buckets, soap, chlora and hand sanitizers to the most vulnerable people. This is for people who cannot afford, it is not politics please, and we are not giving this in a political arena,” he continued.

Senjovu said the donation is intended to help members of vulnerable protect themselves, their families and their communities from the COVID-19. “All we want is for you to be able to wash your hands so that we can reduce the spread of COVID-19 in the informal settlements. When you look at the informal settlement literally, there is no space to have a social distance, and so social distance in this manner is difficult,” he observed.

“And so we find it very wise that we could come out to extend support to the vulnerable people, most especially looking at elders, single mothers, including the less fortunate,” he explained. Even though the support might not be much as you may expect but we believe this can be the starting point that people can keep themselves safe from COVID-19. It is our hope that each and everyone will be secure from this virus,” Andrew added.

McGill M. Gbessay, the Chairman of Clara Town, described the donation by Cities Alliance as welcome news for the vulnerable population. “It is welcoming and we want to say a big thank you to the Cities Alliance. Since the outbreak of the virus, there have been many national and international organizations that have been giving us buckets which were insufficient, but this one, Cities Alliance has come with more than 200 buckets and so this is commendable,” Chairman Gbessay said.

“We want to tell them to bring more because this community contained over 68,400 inhabitants and almost all are vulnerable people. If we can do a thorough check, you will find more than 50 per cent vulnerable people here. Again, this donation is the highest ever since the COVID-19, we are going to use it at every entry point to ensure that everyone washes their hands to save us from this virus,” the chairman pointed out. Similarly, residents of the Doe Community also lauded Cities Alliance for the kind gesture.