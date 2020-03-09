China Receives ‘Resolution of Sympathy, Solidarity’ from House of Representatives

The People’s Republic of China (PRC) through the Chinese Embassy accredited near Monrovia, has received a non-binding Resolution of sympathy and solidarity from the House of Representatives of the 54th Legislature, on behalf of the Government and People of Liberia.

On Thursday, March 5, 2020 – the 16th day sitting, the House of Representatives expressed deepest condolences and sympathy for the horrific loss of lives and physical and psychological damage caused by the December 2019 outbreak of the Coronavirus disease in the People’s Republic of China.

The non-binding resolution was signed by all the 73 Representatives.

After receipt of the Resolution of Sympathy and Solidarity, the Chargé d’Affairs in the Chinese Embassy, Mr. Xu Kun, thanked the House of Representatives for their condolences and solidarity, and called for a collective effort to fight the outbreak.

“China and Liberia will have everlasting bilateral relationship. China will support Liberia’s economy and social developments because we are sisters and brothers, thank you very much,” Mr. Kun stated.

The resolution said: “Whereas, December of 2019, an outbreak of the Coronavirus disease codename COVID-19 was announced in Wahun, China; Whereas, as of February 2020, the outbreak has affected over 80,000 people globally, causing about 2,600 deaths; Whereas, an unknown number of individuals remained sick in hospitals, quarantined in holding centers; Whereas, the outbreak has been followed by serious breakdown in economic activities, brought about tribal isolation and threatened China’s position in global trade; and Whereas; the Republic of Liberia and the People’s Republic of China enjoyed fine bilateral relation that has existed for ages.

“Whereas, the People’s Republic of China has played and continues to play a crucial role in Liberia’s infrastructural and human resource development; Whereas; the response to the tragedy from the global community has been overwhelming; Whereas; throughout this terrible calamity, the Chinese people continue to demonstrate overwhelming resilience, integrity and courage; and Whereas, the Government and People of Liberia take seriously the outbreak and are following the grave concerns and developments in China; Now therefore,” the resolution said, “the House of Representatives Expresses a deepest condolences and sympathy for the horrific loss of lives and physical and psychological damage caused by the December 2019 outbreak of the Coronavirus disease in the People’s Republic of China; Expresses solidarity with the Chinese and all those who have loss love ones or have already been affected by the tragedy including other nations of the global community; and Commends the efforts and honor the sacrifices of the men and women of the Government of the People’s Republic of China and the international community for their immediate response of the outbreak.”

It continues: “Commends the efforts of the Chinese people and humanitarian groups for providing relief to families, friends, visitors and all residents suffering in the country as a result of the outbreak; Support the efforts of the Chinese government to provide and coordinate international humanitarian assistance and to provide reliefs to affected communities; Expresses support for the recovery and longtime stability in China; Recognizes that the recovery and long tenure will be a sustained commitment by the international community and friendly nations and governments to assist the People’s Republic of China and Condemn all acts of discrimination against our Chinese brothers and sisters and call for global solidarity for the People’s Republic of China.”

The Daily Observer noticed that during the presentation of the non-binding Resolution of Sympathy and Solidarity, the Speaker and members of the House of Representatives and the three-man delegation of the Chinese Embassy observed the measures against physical contact or shaking hands.

It may be recalled, on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 — the 11th day sitting, the House of Representatives agreed to express their sympathy through a non-binding resolution to the National People’s Congress of People’s Republic of China.

Speaker Bhofal Chambers in a special panegyric said the expression of the House of Representatives is a manifestation of a higher purpose, and for conscious culture, it is necessary to identify with the Chinese in these dark days.

“We pray that the Great Lord shower them with blessings and may there be outpourings upon them. On this note, we say thank you for the expressions and we hope the Chinese find solace in the Lord,” Speaker Chamber said.

The House’s decision to convey a condolence to China through a non-binding resolution followed a communication from the House’s Foreign Affairs Chairman, Bomi County District #1 Representative Rep. Edwin M. Snowe, Jr.

“Statistics available to us shows that the virus claimed over one thousand seven hundred lives with over a million others quarantined. The outbreak has also affected the Chinese economy, brought about travel isolation and threatened China’s position in global trade,” Rep. Snowe said.

“Considering these unfortunate circumstances and understanding the bilateral relationship that exists between the Republic of Liberia and the People’s Republic of China, mindful of the crucial role China has played and continues to play in Liberia’s Development, I request that the House of Representatives take the requisite diplomatic steps to express solidarity with the People’s Republic of China and assure them of our support and brotherly love during this difficult time in their nation’s history.”

Rep. Snowe noted: “Mr. Speaker, we believed this is the most appropriate thing to do, as our silence now could prove dangerous for the friendship and relationship both countries now enjoy.”