Chief Imam: “Legislate Islamic Holiday, Or Else…”

-says Liberia’s Chief Imam

Ali Krayee, Chief Imam of the Republic of Liberia, has increased calls for the legislation of a public holiday for Muslims, or Liberians will be shocked to see the next direction this issue will take.

Chief Krayee, in his message at this year’s celebration of Eid Al Adha (Ibrahim Day) in Monrovia on Friday, July 30, 2020, said: “If this holiday question is not settled after the senatorial elections, Liberia will be shocked to know the next area this issue will be taken. We are not talking about violence, we are not talking about breaking laws, the Muslims of this country has been mostly peaceful since 1847 and we will never be violent.”

Eid Al- Adha is the last of two Islamic holidays celebrated worldwide each year, and is considered the holier of the two. It honors the willingness of Ibrahim to sacrifice his son Ishmael as an act of obedience to God’s command.

Chief Krayee said it is hypocritical to call for peace in a state where Muslims live as second class citizens, indicating, “Take the bags of rice and cows and give us a holiday.”

He said the Muslim communities’ pressure on the Liberian state to give them a holiday will remain unbending until it happens, and they strongly believe it will be soon.

Chief Krayee said their quest will be because of the love they have for the country and their equal rights as citizens, adding that it is not an anti-government campaign that has anything to do with President George M. Weah.

According to him, President Weah’s two-year administration has done far more than what all the Presidents have done for the Muslim community in terms of recognizing the rights of Muslims, but they cannot keep living as second-class citizens in their own homeland.

Speaking about Peace, Imam Krayee said: “There are calls for peace in the country but we have to be truthful here. A nation that has gone against the will of God, where the bastards are more than legitimate children; a nation where fornication and adultery have become a popular culture cannot know peace. When we talk about peace, people think we should just sing songs, but it is beyond that.

“There can never be peace without justice; let’s be clear, as long as some people think they are entitled to certain privileges and opportunities and others are denied, you cannot have peace,” Chief Krayee said.

He recalled that in the early 1970s when the proclamation of National Unification Day was made, it was intended for all Liberians, regardless of ethnic background or religion, to live as one. But they continue to live in a state where one group rules over the other; that is, Christians over Muslims which, according to him, is against the actual meaning of unification.

He called on Muslims to live uprightly by submitting themselves to Allah and following all the good deeds of Ibrahim.

“This is a day that Ibrahim was tested by the Lord and he was going to fulfill the will of God by sacrificing his only son Ishmael unto the Lord, which became one of the many tests that Ibrahim passed,” the Chief Imam said.

Chief Krayee said Ibrahim was always faithful to Allah, and that is why he was chosen to be the father of many nations, and “today Allah is asking us to sacrifice our selfish desire and personal ambition, not those animals that have been killed today without doing anything to us.”