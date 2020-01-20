Chemonics Announces New Senior Vice President Victoria Cooper

In her new role, Ms. Cooper will oversee and develop the business strategy, management, and technical programming for the East and Southern Africa regional business unit.

Chemonics International has named Victoria Cooper as senior vice president of the East and Southern Africa regional business unit. According to a statement from Chemonics, Ms. Cooper brings more than 30 years of experience in management, public policy, and administration to the position. Her extensive development experience will help lead the firm’s portfolio in more than 20 countries in sub-Saharan Africa.

Prior to joining Chemonics’ executive management team, Ms. Cooper served as chief of party for the USAID Digital Liberia and Electronic Government Capacity Building Activity and the USAID Governance and Economic Management Support project. From 2001 to 2011, she was the president and owner of her own consulting company, supporting clients in public sector pay reform, institutional design and reform, and financial management and procurement. From 1997 to 2001, she was the PwC partner responsible for West Africa public sector consulting. Through her work on projects in Ghana, the Gambia, Liberia, Rwanda, and Sierra Leone, she has spearheaded capacity building and reform in more than 85 ministries, agencies, and commissions across sub-Saharan Africa.

“Victoria’s unique combination of skills and experience make her an excellent choice to lead the East and Southern Africa business unit,” says Chemonics President and CEO Susanna Mudge. “She understands how development solutions are effectively delivered and how to lead diverse teams, build senior relationships, and manage the business of a professional services firm. She has tremendous team development skills and is known for problem-solving, performance monitoring, and achieving results.”

In her new role, Ms. Cooper will oversee and develop the business strategy, management, and technical programming for the East and Southern Africa regional business unit, which has projects in technical areas such as education and youth; agriculture and food security; governance; economic growth and trade; and water, energy, and sustainable cities. Ms. Cooper holds an M.B.A. in international finance from Columbia University and a B.B.A. in finance and development economics from Boston University.

Outside of her professional career, Ms. Cooper is a passionate civic leader. She has been active in the Rotary Club for more than 20 years, including a one-year term as president of a club in Liberia. She is a past president of the American Chamber of Commerce (Ghana), a past board chair of the Ghana Heritage Conservation Trust, a former board member of United Way, and currently the Ghana board chair of the Baptist School Complex and Orphanage Children’s Home.