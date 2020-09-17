Chea Cheapo Is Dead

Cllr. Chea Cheapoo, one of Liberia’s tough-talking lawyers and statesmen, is dead. According to a source close to the family, Cheapoo expired on September 16 at the residence of his son, Sacki Cheapoo, in Caldwell, New Georgia, after a protracted period of ailment.

Born in Kiteabo, River Gee County, formerly Weebo District of Grand Gedeh County, onto the union of Joseph S. Cheapoo Sampson and Sarah Cheapoo Sampson, Cllr. Cheapoo enrolled at the Booker Washington Institute (BWI), where he completed his secondary education and then matriculated to North Carolina Central University, where he graduated with a law degree (LLB).

Cllr. Cheapoo served Liberia as a Justice Minister and Chief Justice during the Samuel K. Doe regime. He also served as Senator of Grand Gedeh County in the late 1970s.