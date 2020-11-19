Charles Sirleaf Endorses Thomas Fallah

-Promised to support the Montserrado CDC candidate with all he has to win

Charles Sirleaf, former Deputy Governor for Operations at the Central Bank of Liberia, has endorsed the senatorial bid of Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC) candidate, Thomas Pangar Fallah, for the Montserrado County senatorial seat struggle in the impending election.

The endorsement ceremony, though, brought on the scene prominent persons, it did not attract more people to Sirleaf’s farm in Bomi County on November 18. Charles Sirleaf, son of former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf in his endorsement remains said as a Liberian, he loves his country, not only in good times but difficult times as well.

Sirleaf, whose endorsement remark was less than five minutes, said he will do all in his power and support Rep. Fallah in his quest to ascend to the House of Senate.

“This is why I am not doing it secretly. I am not hiding. I am very clear here that I will support you, Fallah,” he assured.

Charles Sirleaf who has in the past remain less political visibly endorsed Rep. Fallah’s senatorial bid seven months after the ruling CDCdropped all criminal charges against the former CBL Deputy Governor in the alleged missing L$2.6 billion dollar case.

The dropping of charges which against Sirleaf and four others was defended by the state prosecutors led by Sayma Syrenius Cephus, a longtime lawyer of the ruling CDC. In their defense, the state prosecutors said those released from answering to the charges were not directly involved with the management of the entity that led to the alleged action by Weeks and probably the board of directors.

Before then, the Cephus team described the alleged act of the defendants as being unlawful, wicked, illegal, criminal and intentional and, as such, a violation of the laws of the Republic of Liberia to include sections 15.80, 15.81, and 10.4 of the Revised Penal Law of Liberia, after spending an unspecified amount of money to bring about the case, which they boastfully said that they have overwhelming pieces of evidence to convict the defendants, despite the defendants challenging the accusation.

Before Rep. Fallah’s appreciation’s remark, Montserrado District #8 Representative, Moses Acarous Gray said he was not excited that Charles Sirleaf had endorsed the candidacy of Fallah but appreciative that Sirleaf found the heart of a true citizen to do what he did.

“One thing I want to say on record here is that it takes a man with a heart to go through all these trials, from jail to court, and at the same time ensure that he exonerates himself. I wish others could follow your good example,” Gray said.

He lauded Sirleaf for impacting the lives of many people who are predominantly young people. Gray is known for his harsh criticism of the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Administration in which Charles Sirleaf and the rest of his siblings worked and were alleged for misappropriating millions of dollars.

Although Gray’s voice still sounds in the ears, he said during the endorsement of his party’s candidate that Charles Sirleaf whom he once criticized, is among the good men who have taught him and many others to be who they are today.

“I have known you for a length of time. You nurture young people with your knowledge and we are products of your educational nurturing, and we are proud that through you and our leader, we are a blessing to our country,” Gray said.

He added that he appreciates the fact that Sirleaf did not choose to live in America or elsewhere but remains in Liberia to invest his money he has worked for in his country of origin.

“Unlike you and a few others, many others around us here are vindictive. Our government prosecuted you but you did all you could to exonerate yourself through our court system,” Gray recalled.

He said Sirleaf and Rep. Fallah are the same because he, Sirleaf, has a farm through which a number of Liberians have a job and Fallah has schools, including the new million-dollar worth university and other facilities through which many young people are empowered and jobs are created.

Rep. Thomas Fallah, in response to Sirleaf’s endorsement, said he was touched that the former Central Bank executive did what he did.

“What you have done here today is unprecedented. It will take us a long way to come in terms with the reality, but I am happy that you have set a new precedent: love, not hate,” Fallah said.

He said as a politician he was pleased with Charles Sirleaf’s endorsement because he, Sirleaf, is a great man and has followers who can listen to him when he calls upon them to take certain critical and important decisions.

“I am not underestimating this. It is not about the crowd but you alone mean a whole lot in this business of politics. With support from your family and close associates, we are pleased that we will achieve our goal,” he said.

Fallah added that Sirleaf supporting his bid for the Senate equally means that he also supports the workings of the ruling CDC and such a spirit engenders national development, reconciliation, and growth.

“When you worked under your mother who was our President, I was a Representative for twelve years. We had some disagreements but I respected her. I never insulted her because I was in the opposition and desperate to see her failure. We worked together for the common good of our country,” the CDC Montserrdo District #5 Lawmaker said.

Fallah added: “I am particularly happy that even though you are not in government, you have seen the need to invest your resources back into the country, your own home. This is how we can build a nation, not by arrogance or lack of vision.”

Also in attendance were Montserrado Electoral District #16 Lawmaker Rep. Dixon Seeboe and Commerce Ministry’s inspector general, Josephine Davis.