CHAP Partners with U.S.-based Farmer

The Community of Hope Agriculture Project (CHAP) has partnered with Rick Beer, founder of the Sleeper Hill Dairy Farm in New York, United States of America (USA) to promote dairy farming in Liberia.

The partnership is part of an effort to boost the country’s agriculture sector and improve food security, especially in the area of addressing chronic malnutrition among children under 5 years in support of the Government of Liberia’s Pro-poor Agenda.

CHAP Executive Director, Robert Bimba made the disclosure in a recent exclusive interview with the Daily Observer.

Bimba said CHAP, through one of its main partners, “Abide in the Vine Fellowship” in Owego, USA, extended invitation to him to visit the USA where he met Rick Beers, who decided to extend his diary farm and technology to Liberia in support of boosting nutrition, and food security taking into account the 32 percent of chronic malnutrition rate in the country.

“In an effort to have the dream realized, upon Rick’s return,” Bimba said he shared the vision with veterinarian Dr. Benjamin Chalsea Laudermilch, head of Rome Veterinary Center in U.S.A, and they both decided to work on a project to help Liberia and Africa have access to Dairy Farm.

He said that Dr. Laudermilch started some research on a breed that will be disease resistant, feed efficient and heat tolerant.

Bimba said that in a meeting held May 21, 2019, at Rome Veterinary Center in the U.S, it was agreed that it will require time, but the wheels are turning on to put Liberia on the map with Dairy Farm for milk production.

He said it will however require the collective effort of the government, mainly the Central Agriculture Research Institute (CARI), CHAP and Abide in the Vine Fellowship to promote the project in the country.

“When this is all said and done, it will boost economic growth, nutrition, job creation for many Liberians,” Bimba said.

“Once this program gets up and running, many young Liberians will have the opportunity to come to U.S. to study on farm training in the areas of farming, animal husbandry, dairy farming, etc. Let us all keep this in prayer, as it is time that Liberians stand up for sustainable Development,” Bimba said, confirming the commitment of his partners.

CHAP is a Liberian-owned national initiative working in urban and rural communities since 2008. It was established by Apostle James Bimba, whose faith conviction intersects with social responsibility and human needs. The entity promotes rice production, cash crops and livestock for fair marketing and economic development.

The organization is the pioneer for introducing the System of Rice Intensification (SRI) in Liberia which is an improved technology in rice production.

CHAP is currently working in Lofa, Montserrado, Nimba, Bong, Gbarpolu, Grand Gedeh, Bong, Magibi, and Cape Mount counties, promoting the “Love Liberian Rice” campaign, which commenced in 2017 under a Japanese rice project grant.