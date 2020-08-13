CENTAL to Receive US$1.6M from SIDA

— Signs partnership agreement for the implementation of NIBA

The Center for Transparency and Accountability in Liberia (CENTAL) is expected to receive up to 15 million Swedish Kronor (SEK) — an equivalent of US$1.6 million — for the implementation of the National Integrity Building and Anti-Corruption (NIBA) program in the country.

The NIBA partnership agreement, signed on August 11, 2020 between CENTAL and the Swedish International Development Agency (SIDA), will target Montserrado, Nimba, Grand Cape Mount, Bong, Grand Bassa, Rivercess and Gbarpolu Counties.

The agreement, according to CENTAL, will increase citizens’ access to relevant information and mechanisms to demand for and take actions against corruption; increase advocacy efforts and strengthen it’s capacity to play an independent monitoring role in the country by December 2023.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, the outgoing Head of Development Cooperation at the Embassy of Sweden, Madam Elizabeth Hårleman expressed optimism that the partnership will contribute to the fight against corruption in the country.

She noted that the partnership is just starting, despite years of engagement between CENTAL and SIDA, and urged CENTAL to embrace the opportunity to contribute to change in Liberia.

For his part, the Executive Director of CENTAL, Anderson D. Miamen, extended gratitude to SIDA and the Swedish people for the trust and confidence reposed in the institution to implement the NIBA program.

He added that a culture of integrity is essential for Liberia’s progress and that the program will involve multi-stakeholders in its drive to meaningfully contribute to integrity building and anti-corruption efforts in the country.

Mr. Miamen added that CENTAL could only make impact if stakeholders, especially ordinary citizens are actively involved in discussions, processes, and activities related to the program.

“CENTAL will receive a maximum of Fifteen million Swedish Kronor (SEK 15,000,000) — an equivalent of US$1.6 million — under the agreement,” he said.

He further disclosed that the NIBA program, which began in this Month August (2020), would last for three to five years.

Meanwhile, Miamen said key activities to be carried out by CENTAL will include the establishment of an Advocacy and Legal Advice Center to receive, document, and forward Corruption Cases/Complaints to relevant integrity institutions for redress; holding of open expenditure/accountability forums; and sensitization and awareness raising campaigns. Others include establishment of Integrity Clubs in four (4) private and public Universities; advocacy engagements with Policy Makers; and development of an Annual State of Corruption Report (ASCOR).