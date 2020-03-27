CEMENCO Joins Fight against COVID-19

The Liberia Cement Corporation (CEMENCO) has joined the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 virus in Liberia by making a donation of sanitary materials to an International Non-Governmental Organization (NGO) and Residents of District #13 in Montserrado County.

The donated materials according to CEMENCO will be distributed to other parts of Monrovia. The items include; 20 large buckets of chlorine and 45 cartoons of hand sanitizers. These items are expected to be distributed to medical centers in Monrovia and its environs.

The NGO has already received 16 large buckets of chlorine and 45 cartoons of hand sanitizers from the Liberia Cement Corporation (CEMENCO) as supplies needed to fight against the spread of COVID-19 across the country.

The distribution of the Medical supplies donated is centralized by said NGO linked to the Ministry of Health and Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) office in Liberia.

Mr. William Phillippe Gaignard, the Managing Director of the Liberia Cement Corporation made the donation on behalf of the Parent Company Heidelberg Cement Group headed by Mr. Hakan Gurdal, the CEO of Africa, Eastern Mediterranean Basin.

Also, District #13 received 4 large buckets of Chlorine and five cartoons of handwashing sanitizers while the Government of Liberia received 16 large buckets of chlorine and 45 cartoons of hand sanitizers.

Receiving the items on behalf of his district, Representative Edward Flomo of District #13, Montserrado County thanked the company for honoring its social corporate responsibility and called on all Liberians and residents to join the fight against the spread of COVID-19 by adhering to the measures laid down by health authorities.

“We cannot assume this continent of 1.3 billion people will blissfully escape the crisis. The World cannot afford the unthinkable consequences of a COVID-19 pandemic in Africa,” the CEMENCO Boss said.

Although there are still a fewer cases of Coronavirus Infection in Africa as compared to other countries of the world, WHO figures show that the continent now has more than 1,300 cases of COVID-19 in 43 countries and 40 deaths across the continent. As dangerous and life-threatening as the disease is, the figure by the WHO is in no way convincing that cases of the virus are not soaring.

More worrisome is that 12 African countries have recorded local transmissions. The WHO said, “Government must prevent local transmission from evolving into a worst-case scenario of widespread sustained community transmission.

CEMENCO said such a scenario will present a major challenge to counties with weak health systems like Liberia, as they do not have sufficient resources to cope with a large influx of patients needed isolation and intensive care.