CECPAP Wants U.S. Gov’t Include Other Corrupt Liberian Officials on Public Designation Order

The Center for Conflict Prevention and Peace-building (CECPAP) has commended the government of the United States of America for its public designation order recently implemented against Matthew Wonplo but appealed that the order should be extended to other officials of government in Liberia who are equally guilty of extreme corrupt practices.

In a press release recently circulated, CECPAP’s executive director, Charles Crawford, said Liberia has suffered a lot of crises, including war and countless economic sabotages and, as such, helping the country succeed can be done through preventing the country’s looters from traveling and investing their stolen wealth in countries like America.

“The Center describes the U.S. Government public designation as harsh, robust, and a good strategy aimed at tackling the unbridled acts of dishonesty and corruption in the Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC)’s government. The Center thinks that such action signifies the U.S. Government commitment and resolve to fighting corruption, not only in Liberia but across the African continent,” Crawford said.

He added: “Recently, the United States Government through its Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, announced the issuance of public designation against Mr. Andrew Wonplo, former Passport director in Liberia, his wife, Denise Wonplo, and their children for what it calls significant corruption committed while he, Wonplo, served as Director of Passports. We welcome this decision and hope others, equally guilty as Wonplo, can also be penalized through same mean.”

The Center called on the US government to issue similar designations against senior and junior officials of the Liberian government that are engaged in the brazen looting of Liberia’s national coffers for their personal aggrandizement and by extension, include their immediate family members, too, who are benefiting from the stolen wealth.

“Corruption undermines peace and stability. Our country was plunged into a senseless civil war because of rampant corruption and lack of respect for the dignity of fellow citizens, mainly those at the lowest ebb of the belt. This must come to an end or Liberia will ever remain a rich but failed state,” Crawford further noted.

CECPAP said it is very unfortunate for Liberians to routinely see officials of government engaging in the luxury of corruption at the detriment of their country.

The act of corruption, according to CECPAP, is rampant in Liberia’s public sector; has increased the hardship and suffering of Liberians, and subsequently plunged the nation into a state of despair.

“The American government must help Liberians in the fight against corruption in Liberia. America’s partnership with Liberia in this fight can never be overemphasized if the nation must become corrupt free, and its rightful place among the comity of nations is secured, CECPAP’s executive director concluded.