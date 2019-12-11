CDC’s Morlu Wants Officials Explain Their Ill-gotten Wealth

…Criticizes Weah’s appointment of ‘underachievers’
The Chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah K. Morlu, has strongly criticized President George Weah’s appointment of people, which he considered “underachievers that would eventually undermine the government.”
Therefore, Morlu has demanded probe of officials, who he said have acquired real estate in the relative short period of time they have served in the government. Though, he did not name anyone in particular that has acquired ill-gotten wealth under this regime, President Weah has also been heavily criticized for acquiring and erecting real estate projects with no clarity as to where he got the money for such projects.
The CDC is a merger of three parties, including the National Patriotic Party (NPP) and Liberia People Democratic Party (LPDP).
As though Morlu appears no longer at ease with some of the party’s hierarchies, he wants an immediate investigation into the acquisition of real estate properties by officials of the Weah Administration.
He said investigating the acquisition of real estate properties would validate how appointed officials and other government employees acquired new properties, and assets so as to exonerate them from the reports cataloged in the corruption perception index.
Morlu believes that the governing party’s problems started on day-one when the CDC was excluded from crucial decisions leading to the formation of the current government.
“Sadly, this errant judgement led to the trooping, and intrusion of strange individuals lacking in the most minimal understanding of the ‘Pro-poor agenda; and even now, they continue to champion strange interests and ideas that are far removed from the vision and aspirations of the CDC,” Morlu told a news conference on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 at the party’s headquarters in Congo Town.
He said that it is foolhardy to think that the CDC-led government, which rose to political power on the mantra of change, will effect change while working with the same “political spoilers and corrupt policymakers that are most likely susceptible to the influences of the former government.”
Morlu believes that its is now appropriate for a radical shift, where the leadership needs to ensure that competent and qualified members of the tripartite coalition are fully reflected in the governance process of the country.
The inclusion of competent and qualified members of the tripartite CDC, Morlu said, will inject new energy and give a boost to the governing process since, in fact, “we bear the major responsibility for the implementation of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).”
“To prioritize empowerment of qualified members of the coalition is necessary to ensure a robust response to the development challenges, as their inclusion would provide a fresh opportunity to champion the values, ethics, ideals, goals, and objectives of the PAPD,” Morlu added.
“It is embarrassing and shameful for the socioeconomic disparity to continue to widen between the haves and have-nots, while we are expected to remain silent. The CDC cannot, and will not remain silent if the problems it stood against yesterday begin to resurface in the governance corridors of today.”
To President Weah
Morlu then reminded President Weah that the existence of this government is a product of the many years of sacrifices, commitments and selfless resilience of millions of ordinary Liberians, who simply desire good governance, and a departure from the political excesses of the past.
“Amid the plethora of challenges taking place; our people still remain hopeful that we will rise to cease the moment, and make the difference for our people and country; let us not let the people down,” he declared.
He called on President Weah to commission a comprehensive audit of the current and past administrations so as to establish the facts surrounding the country’s resources, and how it has been used in recent years.
Morlu further underscored the need to prioritize civil servants’ timely salary payments, noting, “these are the people, who ensure that government functions properly.”
He called on President Weah to revisit the ‘harmonization’ process to ensure that there is equity, and parity in job classes and between jobs.
He also called on Weah to ensure that all public officials with the exception of the President, Vice President, Speaker, Chief Justice, Senate Pro-Tempore, and Deputy Speaker, attending government functions outside the country, be made to fly economy class, and that private trips using government funding be immediately aborted.
“Reinforce the existing protocol or give (priority) attention to the agreement establishing the CDC for a more effective cohesion of the three parties and allies; Recall all former President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf-era ambassadors, and senior diplomats in foreign service, who may be working counter to the agenda of the government,” Mr. Morlu said.
He added, “Ensure that those who contributed to the downfall of past governments, and have common reputations of being corrupt, be distanced from the hallowed halls of the presidency as they can in no way be Liberia’s domestic or international faces; and address the nation in line with the current economic emergency that led to the request of the President of the Legislature to return, reassuring all Liberians on the future direction of the economy.”
Mr. Morlu: Needless to say, the CDC will not hesitate to distance itself from officials of government, who will transgress from the popular mandate upon which we were elected.”
He said Liberians and supporters, while they firmly recognize and respect the democratic and constitutional rights of Liberian citizens to peacefully assemble, and to petition their representatives and government for the good of the state, it is also within the premise of the law that said rights come with enormous responsibilities.
He said while the government has shown unprecedented tolerance and has always created safe security corridors protecting ‘Peaceful protesters’, it cannot, however, be expected to permit a cruel exploitation of the democratic space to plunge the country into chaos, threaten the peace of the state and subject local businesses to peril of vandalism.
Mr. Morlu said “the CDC would have been reluctant to participate in this conversation, except for the fact that the plotting overthrow of a constitutionally elected government is evidently a scheme of right-wing extremism, growing within the higher ranks of several opposition political parties combined were defeated in the 2017 elections.”
The Opposition
He said this fact is even much more amplified by Liberia’s former Vice President Joseph Boakai’s endorsement of the opposition’s violent agenda to dethrone a constitutionally elected government.
“It is repulsive and shameful for Boakai to be a known mastermind of an unconstitutional act of plotted lawlessness against a democratically elected government that has barely spent two years in office; while he and former President Sirleaf had 12 years of uninterrupted tenure, irrespective of the astronomical peak of corruption and bad governance they so much patronized,” he said.
Mr. Morlu said while the organizers and leaders of the December 30, 2019 protest have the right to free speech, assembly, and protest, they are a subset of the larger society and their rights must not jeopardize the lives and well-being of non-participants.
Consequently, their planned action does not only constitute a flagrant violation of the rule of law but is also treasonable, as clearly outlined in Article 76 of the Liberian Constitution, which describes treason.”
He said irrespective of the complex socioeconomic hurdles associated with the democratic transition of 2018, the CDC-led government cannot take lightly the governance obligations cast upon its shoulders by the mostly underprivileged citizens, who look to the CDC for solution, “neither can we continue to proffer excuses while our people suffer. Whether the global economy is in a decline or not, offers no excusable justification for under-performance.
“We cannot forget so soon that the existence of this government is a product of the many years of sacrifice, commitment and selfless resilience of millions of ordinary Liberians who simply desire good governance and a departure from the political excesses of the past. Amidst the plethora of challenges across the country, our people still remain hopeful that we will rise to seize the moment and make the difference for our people and country; let us not let the people down,” he said.
He said some of the CDC officials were elected at a point where the economy was in a recession. “You made a conscious decision to delegate to us your maximum authority to help find lasting solutions. It is inarguable that in finding solutions to the common problems we have to take firm and strong decisions in your interest, and that is the best interest of our people.”
Morlue’s assertion is certainly hilarious, because these are issues that have been discussed lengthily by the people. The chairman spoke like a “Rip Van Winkle”, who has just woken up from his slumber. Mr. Morlue, you can not “sing to the choir”! You are simply repeating what we have said, many times, therefore we are not impressed. You sound like a stranded prey, who is in search of rescue. We cannot be fooled!
Well said
This guy is funny , he’s a comedian, i wonder if he knows that he is on the top of the list of thief’s that falls into that category,
@Morlu
Do you remember what you said when Ms. Leyma Gbowee spoke at the July 26, Independence Day program? Instead of accepting her wise advice to the government, you and other CDCians criticized her speech.
It looks like you are now only making this speech because you are beginning to understand that THE PEOPLE are tired of your mismanagement of the affairs of the Liberian state and the collapse of your government is becoming progressively probable on a daily basis.
Your speech today is one that you should have delivered to the Weah-led administration on his inauguration day and every day thereafter. Where were you when Weah was misusing the people’s monies to construct apartment buildings all around the country?
You hypocrite, why are you not telling George Weah to declare his assets?
You hypocrite, why are you not tell George Weah that it is OK for him to allow THE PEOPLE to protest — just like the CDC protested during EJS’ administration?
You hypocrite, the time is near for you and the rest of the incompetent phonies along with the war-criminals to leave the stage.
You hypocrite,… To Be Continued
merci beaucoup
The only very good explanation is CORRUPTION IS NOT A CRIME IN LIBERIA AT ALL MR. MORLU, AND THAT IS WHY WE CALLED LIBERIA SWEET LIBERIA. SO MANY FOOLS LIVING IN PARADISE IN LIBERIA MY PEOPLE. (WATCH)
Morlu might have a point. To some people who are always critical of everything that breathes, Morlu’s call for introspection in the ranks of the country’s top brass is positive. It’s never too late to repent or set one’s record straight.
Weah cannot escape criticism either. He’s always going to be blamed because he’s the president. The Liberian economy was steamless when Weah took the presidential baton from Johnson-Sirleaf. A president takes credit when his or her country’s economy is in a very good condition and gets blamed when the economy is in a tank. Trump is a very good example. Trump brags because the US economy is undeniably hot from coast to coast. Trump inherited a good economy from his predecessor, Barak Obama. Trump didn’t do a whole lot to energize the US economy when he took over. Why? Because we all know that the robust US economy was good when he took over. He’s being credited because the economy is good. If the economy were in a tank, he would get the boot! That’s similar to what Weah is going through. Of course, Weah has to fight in order to turn things around.
Let’s face it. Many people in Liberia, especially government officials, the lawmakers and the top brass of the judiciary deserve to be viewed with extreme scepticism. Some funny things happen in the country. Example, the Minister of Education, Dr. Sunni, has his own private school. Yet, he is the Minister of Education. The gentleman pays attention to his private school as well as the nation’s public schools. If that’s not corruption, it’s kinda funny! Now, Sunni is educated. But, it would have passed the smell test if Sunni had been assigned another ministerial position in the government.
What’s about the lawmakers? I am of the opinion that”some” people are fed up with me because I hammer unmercilessly at Liberia’s lawmakers because of their high salaries. I will not back down Irrespective of how my critics cry bloody murder! The egoistic Liberian lawmakers are blameworthy because they care less about the people of Liberia. Why should the world’s third or fourth poorest country continue to pay its lawmakers more money per annum than the developed countries of the Western world? Isn’t it about time that lawmakers’ salaries had been cut? That’s outrageous. So yes, Weah will be blamed! But all top government officials should be called to account.
I don’t know Morlu. Never met him. I may never have any dealings with him. But his call for a check up within the party is a good start. Morlu is urged to continue. It is hoped that Morlu is not doing this as public stunt! Time will tell!
It’s a confession at the highest level. Mr. Morlu has just confessed and admitted the malpractices and embezzlement of the country’s resources. This statement alone can condemn the CDC, knowing the role and rank of the person making it.
Thank you for your confession Sir. Beg them to stop, if not the entire country will suffer again. You should know the temperament of Liberians nowadays. Continuing in this way would be diabolic and consequentially horrific for the country.
Beware, the ides of March!