CDC Vows to Resist Re-Run in District #15 By-Election

-claims NEC’s ‘bad elements’ against CDC victory

Shortly after authorities of the National Elections Commission (NEC) announced a re-run of 20 disputed polling places of the just ended by-election in Montserrado County District #10 on Wednesday, August 14, 2019, the chairman of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), Mulbah K. Morlu, vowed to resist the ruling.

He said the party is prepared to resist any NEC’s announced re-run election in District #15.

At a hurriedly arranged press conference, Morlu said the CDC has facts and records that Abu Kamara won the by-election, but said there are ‘bad elements’ within the NEC that are involved with compromising winners’ results.

“Again, there were complaints filed against Abraham Darius Dillon by five candidates in the just ended senatorial by-election, which NEC did not investigate, but announced the results making Dillon as the winner. This is unacceptable, and the CDC will not accept any re-run,” Mr. Morlu declared.

He continued: “Those bad elements within the NEC want to destroy this country, because they don’t like President George Weah. We will be peaceful and law abiding, but will resist any re-run, because our candidate Kamara has won. There are bad elements employed within various ministries and agencies working against the CDC’s Pro-poor Agenda.”

He admitted, though, to some missteps within the CDC’s government that have led to some of the CDCians distancing themselves from the party. But Morlu has said hope remains alive for total change.

“CDCcians will never remain spectators in this government. The time for honeymoon is over… you cannot claim to be in government, and at the same time be undermining the same government,” Morlu said.

According to him, those that do not support the government will be replaced at the appropriate time, to give the vision-bearer a chance to develop Liberia.

“The President must listen if he will be re-elected…The party stands with you… Our people are mobilizing to ensure that President Weah is re-elected, but taking away the bad apples are very important,” he said.

According to him, the President does not know about many of the things happening around him, and it was time for the CDC to inform him in order to take action.

“We are determined to protect the legacy of President Weah by putting opposition out of job, because if you are a government official, and don’t protect this government, we will come after you,” he repeatedly said.

Mr. Morlu: “We made it clear the fact that CDCians are among the most qualified people in this country, with thousands of them being bearers of degrees ranging from Bachelors to PhDs, yet they sit on the sidelines without jobs in a CDC-led government.”

“This is unacceptable, and we call on the President to re-evaluate his appointment strategies by granting CDCians more employment opportunities, for no one can protect his vision for change like CDCians,” he said.

“While we call on government to give our people employment, educational and other opportunities, appointed officials of government who do not support the President’s agenda should vacate government, to make way for the hundreds of qualified Liberians, trained, educated and well experienced to work for change,” he concluded.