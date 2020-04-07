CDC Stalwart Wants President Consult Party Executives on Appointments

President George Weah, after much public outcry over the dismal performance of his nominee for the chairmanship of the National Elections Commission at the Senate, withdrew the nomination of Ndubusi Nwabudike late Thursday of April 2, 2020.

Besides public sentiments arising from the name that the nominee bears thus bringing to question his nationality, Nwabudike himself backed the public sentiment by providing conflicting information about how he obtained his nationality, thereby leading the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA) to launch an investigation into how he became naturalized to practice Law in Liberia.

With the widespread criticisms coming to the President and his nominee, a stalwart of the Congress for Democratic Change (CDC), Sinoe County Representative Nagbe Sloh is calling on the President to have consultation with the Executive Committee of the party before making appointments in government.

Making the plea over the weekend at a press conference in Monrovia, Representative Sloh said the President’s action to appoint people without consulting the ruling party’s Executive Committee is bringing disgrace to the party and demeaning its (party) sacredness.

Although a member of the CDC who could sing praises to the President like most partisans do, Representative Sloh has over the last two years been radical and taking the stance with other lawmakers of the Independent Legislative Caucus in exposing acts of bad governance on the parts of both the Legislature and the Executive.

“I am happy that the President withdrew lately the nomination of Nwabudike. He acquired all his documents through dubious deeds, and I hope the President is not going to keep him at the LACC as I am sensing something like that. Let him pack his documents and carry them with him to Igbo State or wherever he is from,” said Representative Sloh.

In a related comment, the head of the Election Coordinating Committee (ECC), Oscar Bloh, says President George Weah should constitute an independent body to search for a credible Liberian who can handle the chairmanship of the National Elections Commission.

Mr. Bloh said elections are a critical issue that could uphold peace or throw a country into crisis and, as such, the President has to handle with care and caution to involve others including the civil society, acknowledging however that the President has the constitutional prerogative to nominate the Chairman of the NEC and other commissioners.

When Nwabudike was nominated, the ECC was one of the first groups to raise the alarm that he was not qualified to serve as the Chairman of the NEC, arguing further that even if he were a naturalized Liberian with all documents, “not everything that is legal is expedient.”