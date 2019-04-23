CDC Pushes LMA to Nominate Candidate for Montserrado Senatorial Race

Fearing recurring of defeat

Contrary to reports that either Deputy Labor Minister Attorney Phil Dixon and media executive Bernard ‘DJ Blue’ Benson would be one of the favorites on the ticket of the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), the Daily Observer has gathered that the governing party is seeking a suitable individual to emerge from the Liberia Marketing Association (LMA) as a CDC candidate.

According to unimpeachable sources, a secret meeting was held with over 40 superintendents of branches of markets from across Montserrado County, including the interim president and vice president of the LMA, Madam Elizabeth Samullah, and Cecelia Weah respectively.

The discussion reportedly took place on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at the headquarters of the CDC in Congo Town, Monrovia.

Sources said CDC Chairman Mulbah Morlu, who chaired the secret meeting, had on his agenda the nomination of an LMA representative to the ticket of the CDC with hopes of contesting the pending senatorial by-election, and also to expectedly get a popular vote to compensate for the loss in the Montserrado County District #13 by-election.

It can be recalled that the CDC candidate, John Weah was convincingly defeated by independent candidate, Edward Flomo, alias Color Green, during the District #13 by-election. CDC’s first defeat in an election in Montserrado County was a blow to the ruling party, especially coming in less than 11 months under their rule.

“We want a nomination from the LMA, because we want this seat no matter what, so that we cannot lose the senatorial seat. We want to win the senatorial election,” the source quoted Mr. Morlu as telling partisans at the meeting.

The pending senatorial by-election was the result of the death of Senator Geraldine Doe-Sherif.

But sources say Acting LMA president Samullah unilaterally nominated the association’s former president Lusu Sloan Crawford. Further, according to sources, some of the superintendents are supporting the nomination of Madam Nancy Yorlah, who is popularly known as Ma Nancy.

“She nominated Madam Sloan, who said she would think over the nomination but, for some of us, we want Ma Nancy,” the source said, quoting her colleagues.

The source said that support for both candidates, Sloan and Yorlah, is relatively 50/50, but an executive member of the CDC, (name withheld), said the defeat of the CDC in the county, the coalition’s stronghold, has indicated that without the face of President George Weah on the party’s ticket, the CDC cannot win an election.

Another executive member, (name withheld), said statistics from the ‘war room’ of the Coalition revealed that the ruling party will lose again if another seemingly unpopular candidate such as Attorney Phil Dixon is on the ticket.

“The party needs a candidate who has a constituency,” the executive member said. Political analysts have however argued that, if the CDC continuously allows itself to lose seats in Montserrado County, the implications will not portend well for the party and such may indicate signs of being an unwanted party.