CBL Official Wins UBA ‘Save and Win’ Raffle Draw

The United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia Limited has rewarded another loyal customer in its ‘Save and Win’ raffle draw. The draw is aimed at motivating customers to adapt to the culture of saving within a specified period.

The draw, which was held at the Old Road Market, declared Mr. E. Armaso Bawn, Director for Financial Markets at the Central Bank of Liberia (CBL), as the third winner of the ongoing ‘Save and Win’ promotion.

It can be recalled that Ms. Lucia Johnson and Jennie Boe, an Emergency Operation Center (EOC) Coordinator of Montserrado County Health Team walked away with two new motorbikes from the UBA raffle draw.

The relevant regulatory bodies, including the National Lottery Authority (NLA), UBA branch manager, tellers, customers, and many others including motorcyclists, witnessed the raffle draw characterized by cultural performances.

Spectators at the ceremony where Mr. Bawn emerged as a winner of the “UBA Save and Win Promotion” described the process as “free, fair, and transparent,” and commended the UBA for giving back to its customers.

UBA Liberia Head of Corporate Banking, Joseph Sando, who presented the award on behalf of the bank’s Managing Director Olalekan Balogun, said the purpose of the campaign is to reward loyal customers while trying to promote savings in the country as a culture.

According to Sando, the “Save and Win Promotion” is just the beginning of bigger opportunities for UBA’s customers, stressing,” but all you need to do is to save US$300 or its equivalent Liberian dollars for a period and you will stand a chance to benefit.”

In response, Alfred Reeves who received the prize on behalf of Mr. Bawn, commended UBA for the promotion and encouraged others to start saving with the bank as there will be more benefits for them. Mr. Reeves advised the public to take advantage of the promo to open accounts with UBA to enjoy the enormous benefits and services that the pan African bank offers.

He is currently the manager for Water Front Resorts located in Caldwell; a business owned and operated by Mr. E. Armaso Bawn.

Reeves said, “I think when you’re talking about banking with UBA; I will be counted as either one or two that are regularly banking with them.”

He described the bank as a trustworthy institution and promised to continue banking with UBA on his belief that it is one of Liberia’s best banking institutions.

Meanwhile, the ongoing promo, which commenced on September 1, 2019, is expected to run until January 30, 2020, where the final winner will walk away with a brand new kehkeh (tricycle).

According to the Bank, every month a lucky winner will be rewarded with one motorbike through a raffle draw and a kehkeh (tricycle) for the final draw, which totals to four motorbikes and one kehkeh (tricycle) for the entire period.

The criteria to participate in the draw is for all existing and new customers to deposit or build their account balance to US$300 or L$50,000 from the beginning of the month without withdrawing until the end of the month to automatically qualify for the draw.