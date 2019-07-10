CBL Launches New Series of Economic Forum

The Central Bank of Liberia (CBL) will on Thursday July 11, 2019 launch an Economic Forum to begin a public dialogue on topical domestic and global economic issues. According to a release from the CBL, the event will be the first in a series of bi-monthly economic forums that will create public awareness among key CBL stakeholders on the economic policies of the government, including the monetary and financial policies of the Bank, and issues affecting the Liberian economy. The CBL Executive Governor, Hon. Nathaniel R. Patray, III will formally launch the Forum and give the keynote message.

The theme of this maiden CBL Economic Forum is: “Taking Stock of the Central Bank of Liberia’s Monetary Policy Regime and Operations over the Last Eighteen Years (2000 – 2018)”.

Mr. P. Mah Kruah, Assistant Director for Statistics in the Research, Policy and Planning Department (RPPD) will serve as the keynote speaker. His presentation will be followed by a panel discussion in which Messrs. Mussah A. Kamara, Armaso Bawn and Jefferson S. N. Kambo, directors of the Research, Policy and Planning; Financial Markets; and Regulations and Supervision departments will serve as panelists.

In addition to creating awareness and public understanding about CBL’s monetary policy, regulatory and functions, it is hoped that this new series of public dialogue will garner public feedback on the Bank’s policies as well as the general economic policies of the government.

As the economy is currently undergoing a period of stress and downturn, it is important that CBL engages the public on the financial and macroeconomic policy decisions it is embarking upon to create transparency and better public understanding of CBL operations.

The event is expected to bring together representatives of the financial sector, the business community, policymakers, and other key players, including the academia, within the Liberian society.