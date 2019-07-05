CBL Board of Governors Nominees ‘Lack Economic Competences’

-As Senate Banking & Currency Committee recommends all three rejected

The Senate Committee on Banking & Currency has unanimously recommended the rejection of three nominees on the Board of Governors of the Central Bank of Liberia, for their lack of economic knowledge to effectively and commensurably resuscitate the country’s ailing economy.

“As a result of our findings, honorable Senate Pro Tempore and fellow colleagues of the Liberian Senate, it is our pleasing duty and obligation to recommend to the full plenary of the Liberian Senate to unanimously reject the confirmation of all the three nominees to the Central Bank of Liberia Board of Governors, namely; honorable Timothy Eric Thomas, A. Richard Dolley, and James B. Dennis,” the Banking Committee headed by Grand Gedeh County Senator A. Marshall Dennis recommended.

The result of the committee report came less than 24 hours after it conducted confirmation hearing for the three nominees, and is now considered as one of the fastest (5G) confirmation results in the 54th Senate.

The report further informed Senate plenary that none of the nominees was convincing during the confirmation proceedings in terms of proactiveness and robustness to take head-on the crippling and menacing threat the economic status of the country poses to its citizens in this contemporary dispensation, the committee asserted.

“Furthermore, it was gathered that two of the three nominees to the board of governors, honorable A. Richard Dolley, and honorable James B. Dennis have served on the management team of the Central Bank of Liberia in as far as the level of deputy governors,” the A. Marshall Dennis-chaired committee noted.

Also, the committee asserted that judging from the Kroll Associates and Presidential Investigative Team reports that point to long-term lack of proper internal control system at the CBL, it can safely say “the two nominees have no means of knowledge in developing policies to mitigate the long-term problem of internal control at the Central Bank of Liberia; and that Honorable Timothy Thomas testimony proves that he has no idea of our current economic problems facing our economy.

Concluding, the committee report noted: “Accordingly, they all lack the needed experiences, institutional knowledge, expertise and up to date economic management competences to effectively and commensurably resuscitate our ailing economy.”

It can be recalled that this is the first time especially during the 54th Legislature that a Senate Committee is outrightly recommending the rejection of a nominee through confirmation hearing report.

Meanwhile, a motion calling for the full implementation of the Banking &Currency report during the Senate’s executive session, was approved through a yes vote.