Cape Mountainians Abroad Want Gov’t Probe Elections Violence in their County

The National Association of Cape Mountainians in the Americas, (NACA) has called on the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice and the National Elections Commission to fully investigate all acts of elections violence in Grand Cape Mount County and hold those perpetrators accountable as well as prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

A statement signed and released by its national president, Emmanuel V. Kiawu Massaquoi, said NACA values the lives of all Cape Mountainians in Liberia, irrespective of their varying political affiliations.

NACA also applauds and cherish the exercise of democratic rights as upheld under the Constitution of the Republic of Liberia.

On December 5, 2020, a campaign convoy of the opposition candidate Simeon Boima Taylor, were reportedly attacked and set ablaze, allegedly by supporters of ruling Coalition candidate incumbent Senator Victor Watson, in Dambala Town, Porkpar District, Grand Cape Mount County.

Mr. Taylor is the senatorial candidate for the Collaborating Political Parties (CPP). The Collaboration involves the former governing Unity Party; the Alternative National Congress; the All Liberian Party; and the Liberty Party.

NACA however strongly and equivocally condemns the recent incident, which occurred yesterday December 5, 2020 in Damballa, Porkpa District, Grand Cape Mount County, resulting in the burning of cars and the vandalizing of property. These acts of election violence pose a serious threat to the democratic institutions of Liberia and should be condemned by all peace loving Liberians as well as all political parties.

NACA urges all parties involved to fully promote free and fair elections void of voter’s intimidation, harassment, fraud, or divisiveness. Grand Cape Mount County has been a peaceful county and has contributed to the peaceful dispensation of democracy in Liberia.

NACA is therefore calling on the Government of Liberia, through the Ministry of Justice and the National Elections Commission to fully investigate all acts of election violence in the county and hold those perpetrators accountable, and prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law.

NACA is a not-for-profit organization involved in the development of Grand Cape Mount County in the areas of healthcare, education, infrastructural and human capital, among others. NACA will continue to advocate on behalf of the peace loving citizens of the county and will continue to promote dialogue and engage stakeholders for a better Cape Mount.