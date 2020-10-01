Cape Mesurado Lions Club Makes Huge Donations

Cape Mesurado Lions Club has made donations of assorted items to the Police Academy Clinic and the Gobachop Market community in Red-light, Paynesville City.

Living up to their motto, “we serve”, the Lions on Saturday 27, 2020, in two separate donations beginning first at the Paynesville Police Academy and Training Center Clinic.

At the clinic, they donated 100 pieces of examination gloves, 100 pieces of face masks, 50 of which were N95 masks, 300 syringes, 100 needles, alcohol swaps, thermometers, and band-aids.

According to the president of the Cape Mesurado Lions Club Maakai Kennedy Amblard, the donation to the Police Academy Clinic also included glucose maters, Dettol, hand soap and sanitizers, blood pressure monitor and several others.

Making the Presentation, President Amblard said the items were intended to help make sure the clinic continues its work with serving the Liberian people especially in-training police officers who are vital to saving lives as well as the residents of the Police Academy community.

The Police Training Academy Clinic is a nonprofit medical facility situated in the Liberia Police Academy in Paynesville to serve would-be police officers with medical needs and, has been in operation for years.

Receiving the items, the officer in charge of the Police Academy Clinic thanked the members of Cape Mesurado Lions Club for the donation.

He committed that the items will be used for the effective running of the clinic which he said is ideal for the health and the wellbeing of men and women in the police force.

After the presentation, the Cape Mesurado Lions Club then moved to the Gogbachop market community in Redlight, Paynesville City where they distributed 100 treated mosquito nets to marketers in that area.

Before the presentation, a special session was conducted on how to use the nets to accrue the desired outcome before onward distribution to the beneficiaries.

The Mesurado Lions Club delegation was led by President Maakai Kennedy Amblard and Lions regional Chairman, Cllr. Dickson Doe.

The Mesurado Lions Club is a member of Lions Club International, which is committed to charity by meeting the needs of local communities and the world because, according to the club, “they share a core belief — to serve their community.”

Lions Clubs International is the world’s largest service club organization with 1.35 million members in more than 46,000 clubs in over 206 countries and geographic areas.

Founded in 1917, Lions Club prides itself as best known for fighting blindness, volunteering for many kinds of community projects, including caring for the environment, feeding the hungry and aiding seniors and the disabled.

Since 1968, the Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has awarded more than US$700 million in grants to support Lions humanitarian projects around the world. LCIF was also ranked the number one non-governmental organization in a 2007 study by The Financial Times.