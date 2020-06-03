Camp for Peace Reaches the Underprivileged

… Distributes food items and nose​ masks​

As the battle against COVID-19 continues in Liberia, there are several non-for-profit organizations who are involved in assisting the underprivileged in society with needed food and no food items as the country goes through lock down.

One such organization is the Camp for Peace, a non-governmental organization that continues to identify with Liberians, especially ordinary since the COVID 19 pandemic started.

Recently, the organization embarked on the distribution of food and non-food items including nose masks, including Super Gari produced by Camp for Peace to the Christian Association of the Blind on Bong Mines Road and the Deaf and Dumb School in Kakata City, Margibi County.

Making the presentation at the two institutions, the Executive Director Officer of the organization, B.Abel Learwellie said his organization the provision of the food and non-food items were made possible through his organization partner based in Canada to identify the less fortunate.

“We know the difficulties faced by Liberians under lock down, especially the issue of food” Mr. Lewearllie added.

He said with the lock down Camp for Peace has been thinking about what to do to assist the two institutions.

The Executive Director of Camp for Peace said after contacting its Partner United Steel Working union of Canada, the organization agreed to provide 2,000 United States Dollars to assist Camp For Peace to identify with the two institutions in Margibi County.

Mr. Lewearllie said since the lock down , his organization has been thinking about what to do as away of assisting the less fortunate, including the two institutions.

Responding separately, the General Secretary of the Christian Association of the Blind in Kakata, Joe Moses Kpakalla thanked Camp for Peace for the assistance. “Words are inadequate to express because we did not expect this especially during this pandemic period” Kpakalla noted.

Mr. Kpakalla used the occasion to appeal to Camp for Peace for assistance and partnership to assist CAB in Margibi to carry out some meaningful projects in the county.

He specifically called on Camp for Peace to assist them by providing scholarships for their children. Also making remarks, the Principal of the Bright Manor Christian

Academy, which is inclusive of death and dumb commended Camp For Peace for remembering the death and dumb during this heath crisis.

Madam B. Myers Mortee said the items provided by Camp for Peace is an undertaking worth commending. She said the food and non-food items will also aid parents in providing feeding for their children.

“The school play host to over 100 deaf and dumb students all over Margibi county and with such students surely know that there are people thinking about them” Madam asserted.

Camp for Peace was established in 2005 with a goal of contributing to the development, empowerment and self-sustainability of young people in Liberia.

Its mission focuses on the promotion of cultural nonviolence, reconciliation, promotion of education and, creating awareness of governance and transformation.