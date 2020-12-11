Calvin Urey to Be Buried Tomorrow

The remains of the late Mr. Jomaku Calvin Urey (commonly known as Calvin and JC) is expected to be buried tomorrow, December 12, 2020, at the Urey’s cemetery in Careysburg, Lower Montserrado County.

Mr. Urey died on Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at 6:30 a.m. in Columbia Green Memorial Hospital in Columbia, New York, United States of America.

He was born unto the union of Mr. Daniel Webster Urey II and Mrs. Emma Boyce Urey in the city of Careysburg, Montserrado County, on September 25, 1949. He grew up in a Christian home and was imbued with Christian values, love for family, friends, and community. At an early age, Calvin set out to live a life full of laughter, excitement, and determination.

Mr. Urey who grew up in Careysburg worked extremely hard throughout his life.

He grew up in Careysburg with an elder sister, Abigail Urey Ngara; and 9 brothers — Daniel “Dwalu” Webster Urey (deceased), Leroy Urey (deceased), Edwin Urey (Kumba), Benoni Urey (Mai), Emmanuel Urey, Monroe Urey (deceased) Ernest Urey (Debbie), Oral Urey (Fatu), and Evan Urey (Bakari).

Mr. Urey was the fourth eldest and beloved by all his brothers and dear sister.

“Calvin’s love for sports led him, in 1963, to form his own football team, called Health Gate, in his hometown. This team embodied the zest of life he had, fueling him to become a leader. This was the first but not the last time he would find himself in a leadership role. His team, which he chose and provided jerseys for, were all the rage in Careysburg,” a family source told Daily Observer.

The family source said, “this is where many bonds and long-term friendships were built. With his team always being supreme and victorious, his love for the sport was unsurpassed. He was competitive and played for the various teams throughout his life, including but not limited to Walker Invincible Eleven (Invaders/ Hurricane Destroyer).”

“Throughout his adolescence, he played football and loved it. JC, as he was affectionately called played soccer with and against a lot of his childhood friends and family members, including Gabriel Knuckles (GK), Z. Adolphus Walker (Hitler), Amos Walker, Edward Walker, Sandie McCauley, Henry Woodson, Abraham Walker, James Walker (Bypee), Webster Urey, Julius Woodson (Kwi), Lloyd Kennedy, Willis Knuckles, Albert Coleman (Coco), Francis Bates, Zachariah Knuckles (ZB), Robert Knuckle, He went on in his later years to become a spectator of not only soccer but also basketball and American football,” the family source said.

Mr. Urey began his educational journey at the Careysburg Central Public School and later matriculated to the Lott Carey Baptist Mission School in Brewerville, Liberia, where he received his high school diploma in 1970. Upon graduation, he had the opportunity to work for the Liberian police force. After a few semesters at the University of Liberia, he was awarded a scholarship to attend university in the United States of America He chose to attend Glassboro State College, which is now the Rowan University, in New Jersey and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminal Justice in 1982. While he pursued his degree, he lived in and around Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia became home to him for more than 30 years. He met his wife Dedosta Reed in 1979 and they were happily married for 36 years. The union was blessed with two daughters, Voya Urey and Jomela Urey Dutt (Manu). During his years in Philadelphia, he was a member of the Careysburg Association of Philadelphia, established an entertainment enterprise in the early 90s with very close friends. In life, he was a man filled with love and laughter. He had a love for music, sports, and keeping in touch with current events.

In his later years (2014) Calvin decided to retire from Dunbar Community Services in Philadelphia. After retirement, he moved back home to Careysburg, Liberia. He frequented the United States where he left his three grandchildren, Jayden Lackey, Krishna Dutt, and Kishan Dutt. The love of his life, Dedosta moved with him, where he spent his last years building his house. He did a lot of great things, but being a grandfather was what he loved doing the most. After work before his retirement, he could be cound taking his grandkids for walks. He was a man that put family before everything and loved everyone wholeheartedly.

“A man of profound internal strength lived the last year of his life as he did his actual life. He was in Careysburg, Liberia until he went for medical treatment in America. In his last months in Liberia, he spent time with his beloved brothers, nieces and closest family and friends. He was a distinguished, diligent faithful member of his church family, the First Presbyterian Church in Careysburg, where he was ordained an Elder,” another family source has said.

The body of the late J. Calvin Urey will on Friday, December 11, 2020, be removed from the Samuel A. Stryker funeral parlor in Sinkor, Monrovia at 3:00 PM and taken to the First Presbyterian Church in the city of Careysburg for wake keeping. Funeral rites over his remains will be held at the same venue at 10:00 a.m. and interment follows thereafter at the Urey Family Plot in Careysburg, Montserrado County.