CALP Launches Initiative to Empower Single Mothers

— Stresses need to enhance vocational skills

As part of efforts to help young women achieve independence through empowerment, a local not-for-profit organization, Care for Liberia Population (CALP), has launched an initiative known as Single Mothers Livelihood program in Monrovia.

The program, which was officially launched on Saturday, October 30, 2020, will provide a four-month intensive training for 30 single mothers in tailoring and hairdressing.

CALP Executive Director, Samuel Jacobs, who spoke at the event, stressed the need to enhance the vocational skills of single mothers in the country.

According to him, the program will enhance the skills of single mothers would go a long way in enabling them to cater to their children.

Mr. Jacobs disclosed that CALP has been training single mothers in Monrovia and its environs, but also provided food items for single mothers in Grand Bassa and Montserrado Counties.

He said the training program for tailoring and beautician will last for four months and hopes that participants will take advantage of the opportunity, which is free of charge, including all materials to acquire basic skills.

Mr. Jacobs also emphasized that single mothers in Liberia should do everything possible to train their children to make them productive citizens, noting that single mothers in other parts of the world have raised great leaders, citing former President of the United States, Barrack Obama, who was raised by a single mother.

He revealed that CALP has also implemented the Coronavirus Support Initiative program for single mothers and their children, to prevent spread of the COVID-19 among them under the auspices of MASHAV-Israel’s International Development Agency.

Assistant Minister for Health and Vital Statistics at the Ministry of Health, Chea Sanford Wesseh, urged single mothers to come closer to God so that He would direct their steps in society.

Minister Wesseh said while being single mothers is not a crime, they should be determined to train their children in the knowledge and fear of God so that they would follow the right path in life.

He noted that skills, such as tailoring and cosmetology, are good; however, they should be backed up with requisite knowledge to develop their full potentials.

Meanwhile, some of the participants expressed delight for the opportunity to be enrolled in the program with the help of CALP and its partners.

They described the program as being first of its kind in Liberia, for single mothers who are struggling to actually cater for children, especially amid the COVID-19 global pandemic, vowing that at end of the training they intend to establish tailor shops to implement skills acquired over the period.