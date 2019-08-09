CAF Confederation Cup: LISCR FC Off to Togo

FA Cup holders and Liberia’s representatives to the 2019 Confederation of African Football (CAF) Confederation Cup, LISCR FC, have departed the country for Lome, Togo to honor their First-leg match in the preliminary rounds of the CAF competition.

LISCR are due to play Maranatha FC of Togo after both teams were paired during the draw held in Cairo, Egypt on July 21, 2019.

Maranatha F.C. is a top tier Togolese football club based in Fiokpo, Togo.

According to a release from the club, a 30-man delegation headed by Charles Massaley, president of Muscat Football Club, will touch down in Accra, Ghana and eventually board a bus for four hours from Accra to Lome, Togo.

The delegation comprises 18 players, seven technical officials and other club officials.

Notable names absent from LISCR’s squad include striker Christopher Jackson, forward Edward Ledlum and center-defender Dikir Glay, who were all ruled out due to injury.

Defender Glay sustained a hamstring injury during the first-leg of Liberia versus Senegal encounter at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium; while Jackson and Ledlum joined the list of injured players during the return-leg in Senegal, where Liberia suffered a 3-0 defeat.

In their last appearance at the CAF Confederation Cup, LISC suffered a 4-1 aggregate defeat against USM Bel Abbès of Algeria. They have so far participated in three CAF Champions League competitions and failed to get past the preliminary round.

Full list of delegation:

Charles Massaley-Head of Delegation Ignatius Kikeh – VPO Jeremiah Sackor- Member Melvin Gobah- Member Swen Bedell- Secretary General T. Kla Wesley Jr- Public Relations Officer Tapha Manneh- Head Coach Stephen Tarr- Assistant Coach Jerry Bing- Goalkeeper Coach Zayzay Kollie- Team Manager Bomo Kollie- Team Doctor Emmanuel Smith- Messeur Hassan George- Kitman Tommy Songo – Player Armah Moore- Player Kemoh Kamara – Player Emmanuel Tarpeh – Player William Lape – Player John Momo – Player Darius Kah – Player Michael Temeh – Player Benjamin Doe – Player Armah Vaikainah – Player Maliki Kromah – Player Markey Morgan – Player Curtis Koon – Player Amadiah Kawah – Player Marlon Harrison – Player Sam Jackson – Player Mark Karly – Player Kelvin Kollie – Player

In another development, Liberia Football Association first division champions, LPRC Oilers FC, will host Senegalese side AS Académie Génération Foot at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium on August 11 in their first-leg of the CAF Champions League.

Oilers were paired against Senegalese league champions during the draw held in Cairo, Egypt on July 21.

The ‘Oil Boys’ will be returning to the CAF Champions League since making their first continental appearance since 2006, where they failed to cross the preliminary round.