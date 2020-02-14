Varney Taylor Foundation Supports C. H. Dewey for WASSCE

-Donates textbooks, past questions and answers compilations

The Charles Henry Dewey (C.H.Dewey) Public Central High School in Tubmanburg, Bomi County continues to receive the unflinching support of the Varney Taylor Foundation (VTF), as textbooks and other supporting compilations were recently donated to the school for preparation ahead of the West African Schools Senior Certificate Exams (WASSCE) in April.

The donation of the nine subject textbooks and questions and answers compilations came following the Varney Taylor Foundation’s (VTF) assessment of the past results of students sitting the regional exams, which have shown much more poor performance than successes.

“We were here two weeks ago and promised you our return here in order to help you with materials you can and should use to better prepare yourselves ahead of the WASSCE. Here we have come today to fulfill that promise with all of the nine subjects’ books,” Mr. Matthew Darblo, VTF-Liberia chief executive officer (CEO) said as almost hundred of the senior students cheered him up.

Darblo said ind order for the performance of Liberian students to improve in public or regional exams, there must be adequate material support.

“With the love Cllr. Taylor has for all of you here in Bomi, he has assured us of his unflinching support towards the realization of your success. He wants the 12th graders of 2019/2020 to succeed in passing the WASSCE with very good marks,” he reported.

He admonished the teachers to use wisely the textbooks and the question and answer compilations so as to ensure that the students make good passing marks.

The subject textbooks include Mathematics, English, Literature in English, and Chemistry. Others are Physics, Biology, History, Geography and Economics.

In addition to the textbooks of the various subjects for WASSCE, past questions and answers spanning from 1988 to 2019 were also given to the C.H. Dewey Public Central High School for its 2019/2020 twelfth graders.

Mr. Vamuyah Sheriff, principal of the Sekou Ibrahim Sheriff high school at J.J.Y in Gardnersville, is also a key executive member of the board of directors of the Varney Taylor Foundation. He has once again donated hundreds of thousands of Liberian dollars to schools for the settlement of the tuition of less fortunate students at some schools in Tubmanburg.

“I have friends who are from Nigeria and one of them was able to help me get these books when I contacted him. He bought them to Liberia with funding from Cllr. Varney Taylor who is my friend. I was instrumental in arranging the payment for the books. Mr. Matthew Darblo is a team player and as such I feel being a part of a great dream,” Sheriff said.

About President Weah’s call for 6,000 Nigerian teachers to help the Liberian school system when he ascended to the Presidency, Sheriff said there is no need for foreign teachers now.

“I think we have some of the best teachers in West Africa. All we have to do as a country is to empower them. Give the teachers the necessary materials and pay them well,” he said as he expressed his ideas on how the welcoming results in public tests will come through with Liberian students participating.

He said Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia and Sierra Leone are in no way better than Liberia when it comes to WASSCE; but Liberia is still lagging behind when it comes to investing substantially in the education sector.

Sheriff admonished both the teachers and the senior students to make wise use the materials so as to reap the necessary dividends.

Both Sheriff and Darblo put the cost of the materials at US$300 or a little over L$52,000.

In receipt of the donation of the materials, the principal of C.H. Dewey Public Central High School, Mr. Kieh Wisseh, thanked the Varney Taylor Foundation for standing with his school at a very critical time.

“You were here the other day with L$100,000 for the payment of the tuition for less fortunate students. We appreciated you so much and here again you have come and given us the tools to prepare them for the WASSCE. We are out of words to appreciate you but God will double your blessings as you continue to serve your people,” Mr. Wisseh said.

The books are not only valuable but up to date. He, therefore, has no doubt that when used properly the 118 senior students will go through WASSCE with flying colors.

Meanwhile, the president of the student council government of C.H. Dewey, Abraham Ballah Zayzay, said too often it is said that the youth are the future leaders of a nation but not too many adults are willing to help the youth they want to see become the leaders tomorrow.

“I ask myself the question always why are we considered the future leaders when we don’t have the needed support today. It saddens me, but I am not hopeless because, with Cllr. Varney Taylor coming in to help us, we shall be proud of ourselves after the WASSCE,” Zayzay said.

He added: “On behalf of the students of this noble school, I say thank you to the Varney Taylor Foundation for the books and questions and answers of past WASSCE. We promise you that with these materials, we will do our best and come out as the number one school in Bomi County following our seating of WASSCE.”