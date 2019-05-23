BYC-II Top LFA/Orange 2nd Division League

Barrack Young Controllers (BYC-II) are the new leaders in the Orange-sponsored Liberia Football Association (LFA) second division league following Tuesday’s matches.

BYC defeated defending champions Bea Mountain 2-0 at the Blue Field on Lynch Street.

Christian Doe and substitute Jestino Jackson scored in the 13th and 82nd minutes to hand BYC the leader’s yellow jersey at the end of match-day 17.

BYC were reduced to 10 men when Irvin Gbotoe was sent-off in the 61st minute for two bookable offences.

The Mountaineers now dropped to second place with 32 points, one adrift of BYC, but with a game in hand.

In his instant match report, center referee Hassan Corneh recorded how Bea Mountain coach and former Liberia coach Kaetu Smith, “forcefully entered the referee’s room at half time to protest that his team was being cheated.”

Tony FC are third on the table following a 5-2 hammering of Samira FC in game one, while Junior Professionals and Srimex FC settled for a goalless draw in Kakata, Margibi County.

Dannis Shabba scored a brace for Samira, but there were five different scorers for Tony.

Second from bottom Bristol FC drew 2-2 with Nimba County-based Heaven Eleven FC in the lunch time kick-off at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

Mighty Blue Angels, fourth on the log, also drew goalless with Jai FC in game two, while Freeport FC pinned Gardnersville FC 1-0 in the last game.

Israel Hallie’s 11th minute goal separated the two sides, but his assistant medic Courage Freeman was given a marching order by center referee George Rogers for “abusive language.”

At the North Stadium, Muscat FC whipped Logan Town-based Pags FC 2-0 with goals new signing Musa Jabateh and Adolphus Tubor with his eighth goal of the season.

Both teams were reduced to 10 men when Pags’ Zizue Kollie was sent-off for two bookable offences in the 68th minute, while Muscat’s Morris Gaye was guilty of violent conduct in the 70th minute.

And finally, Mighty Barrolle forced visiting Nimba Kwado from Nimba County to a 1-1 draw in Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

Nyan Dahn gave Kwado a 26 minute lead, but Promise Davis equalized for the Rollers in the 79th minute.

The league will continue on Today with two rescheduled matches: Bea Mountain versus Gardnersville (with at least 21 minutes remaining) at midday and Barrolle versus Srimex (full 90 minutes) at 2:00 p.m. at the ATS.

Those matches were called in Monrovia and in Buchanan respectively due to flooded pitches caused by torrential rainfall on 18 May.

Full time results

Blue Field

BYC-II 2 VS Bea Mountain 0

North Star

Muscat FC 2 VS Pags FC 0

Buchanan

Mighty Barrolle 1 VS Nimba Kwado FC 1

Kakata

Samira FC 2 VS Tony FC 5

Srimex FC 0 VS Junior Professionals FC 0

ATS

Bristol FC 2 VS Heaven IX 2

Jai FC 0 VS Mighty Blue Angels 0

Freeport FC 1 VS Gardnersville FC 0

First division matches scheduled for Wednesday

Buchanan

NPA Anchors VS Small Town @4 p.m.

North Star

Nimba United FC VS FC Fassell @4 p.m.

Kakata

Keitrace VS Nimba FC @2 p.m.

Monrovia Club Breweries VS LISCR FC @4 p.m.

ATS

Watanga VS BYC @2 p.m.

Jubilee VS LPRC Oilers @4 p.m.