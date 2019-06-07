Businesses, Schools Remain Closed on Protest Day

By Alvin Worzi and Robin Dopoe

In the wake of the most publicized planned protest by Council of Patriots (COP), major businesses in Monrovia and its environs remain closed.

The Daily Observer’s reporters touring some parts of Monrovia, including Red-light, Duala, Vai Town, Central Monrovia observed the closure of the businesses.

“People who do not want do anything are the ones causing these instability for the country. Government will not provide everything for citizenry. Things are difficult but a focused person can make the change for his or her self,” a Fulani business man said while standing before his closed store.

However, there are few that remain opene, mostly those that are selling fresh food and few “yana boys” (those who move around with goods in the wheelbarrows or in their hands and don’t have a particular location for selling).

Despite the announced opening of all public offices and businesses by President George M. Weah, government offices in Duala, including the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA) remain closed.

Some of Liberia’s leading commodities distributors including Cemenco, City Builders, Sunny Brothers, Fouani Brothers, National Paint Factory in Battery Factory all remain closed.

However, some banking institutions, including Liberia Bank for Development and Investment (LBDI), EcoBank, GN Bank in Clara Town are opened.

Meanwhile, protesters are are already on Capitol Hill, gearing up for the presentation of the petition.

Some people were yesterday parading the Clara Town belt chanting slogans like “No protest, we are not part of the protest, we need peace,” but it’s not clear as to whether this why people have refused to be part of the publicized planned protest.

Currently, there is a relatively small number of armed and unarmed police in Duala to provide security for the businesses.

The Weah-led also government mandated schools’ authorities to ensure that students are in school. The Daily Observer has so far not seen any schools is opened.

“We came to do our normal businesses like the President assured us, but stores owners are yet to open their stores to allow us get our goods. We don’t intend to sit home and give credence to the so-called protest,” a young man in the Waterside market stated while sitting and eating bread.

As observed last evening, joint security presence have taken over the major business centers and some major streets in central Monrovia.