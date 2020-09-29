UBA’s Chairman, Tony Elumelu, Named in “TIME 100”

— One of only four Africans on the 2020 listing

Tony Elumelu, Chairman for United Bank for Africa Group, has been named in the 2020 TIME100 annual list as one of the 100 most influential people in the world.

Mr. Elumelu, who also is the founder of Heirs Holdings and the Tony Elumelu Foundation, has successfully positioned himself through his many entrepreneurial and philanthropic undertakings as a model to the young people on the African Continent.

He also chairs Nigeria’s largest quoted conglomerate, Transcorp, whose subsidiaries include Transcorp Power, one of the leading generators of electricity in Nigeria and Transcorp Hotels Plc, Nigeria’s foremost hospitality brand.

With a strong zest for the African Continent to prosper, Mr. Elumelu is not just the proponent of Africapitalism, he has also hugely invested in start-ups on the continent through his Tony Elumelu Foundation’s Entrepreneurship Program.

The Foundation has funded just under 10,000 entrepreneurs and created a digital ecosystem of over one million as part of its ten-year, US$100 million commitment to the program.

Self-funded, the Foundation is increasingly sharing its unique ability to identify, train, mentor, and fund young entrepreneurs across Africa with institutions such as the UNDP, the ICRC, and leading European development agencies.



He believes that Africa’s private sector can and must play a leading role in the continent’s development through long-term investments, as well as entrepreneurship and regional connectivity.

Time 100 is an annual listing of the 100 most influential people in the world, by the American news magazine Time.

The list now in its seventeenth year, recognizes the activism, innovation, and achievement of the world’s most influential individuals.

Mr Elumelu, is one of only four Africans on the 2020 listing.

Those making the annual listing have gone the extra mile to make a difference in the world while impacting the lives of people.

As Chairman of UBA Group, Mr. Elumelu oversees business in 20 African Countries, the United States, London and France.