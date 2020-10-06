Over 200 Redundant Workers of ArcelorMittal-Liberia Receive Payments

Over Two Hundred Redundant Workers of the ArcelorMittal Liberia have started receiving their just benefits from their former employer in keeping with the Decent Work Act/Labour Law of Liberia.

The process, which started Monday, October 5, 2020, at the Ministry of Labour brings to an end the nearly five years of a continuous stand-off between the Management ArcelorMittal Liberia and the redundant workers.

The payment of the former workers of the company follows interventions by the Government of Liberia through Ministries of Labour and Justice in the long-running disputes which on several occasions had resulted to the blocking of the railroad from Yekepa in Nimba County to the port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County by the aggrieved redundant workers.

Speaking to journalists during the payment on the ground of the Ministry of Labour, the Chairman of the ArcelorMittal Liberia Redundant Workers, Mr. Kingston Nyandibo, said that the redundant workers are pleased that issues’ surrounding the payment of benefits to the former workers of the company has finally come to an end after year’s negotiations.

Mr. Nyandibo told journalists that upon the completion of the payment of their benefits which is being followed by the signing releases indicating that upon receipt of said benefits, the management of ArcelorMittal Liberia will no longer be obligated to her former employees or the redundant workers.

He praised the Government of Liberia through Ministry of Labour for their efforts in ensuring the payment of their benefits by ArcelorMittal and assured the government that they will no long engage in acts that undermines the smooth operations of the company and National Security.

Also speaking with journalists in a very joyous mood, the Secretary of the Redundant Workers, Mr. Emmanuel B. Weah, recounted that during years of disagreement with their former employer, the redundant workers staged series protest actions including the blocking railroad leading from Yekepa in Nimba to the port of Buchanan in Grand Bassa County, threats, carrying of casket among other actions as a means of drawing government’s attention to their plight. “We are pleased today that finally, we have won the battle through the government’s intervention. This is a clear indication that the government is not only protecting the interest of investors but citizens as well within the Republic of Liberia.”

Speaking of the payment procedure, Mr. Weah said that payment of compensation checks began on Monday, October 5, 2020, at 9:00 A.M. and ends on Friday, October 9, 2020.

He said that payees with surnames beginning with the letters A thru J will receive payment on Monday, October 5, 2020; Payees with surnames beginning with the letters K thru R on Tuesday, October 6, 2020; while payees with the surnames beginning with the letters S thru Z will receive payment on Wednesday, October 7, 2020.

Mr. Weah continued by saying that eligible beneficiaries of deceased redundant workers with (Proof of death, beneficiary status including Court-certified letter of administration) will receive payment on Thursday, October 8, 2020; and redundant workers in all other categories will be paid on the Friday, October 9, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Labour says it is committed to ensuring the rights of both investors and employers in the labour sector of Liberia are protected at the time in line with the Decent Work Act of Liberia and the Laws of the republic.