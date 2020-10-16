MFDP Commences Training for M and E Officers

The Government of Liberia through the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) with support from UNICEF on Wednesday, October 14, 2020, commenced a three-day participatory and capacity building training for Monitoring and Evaluation (M&E) officers in the Port City of Buchanan, Grand Bassa County.

The M&E officers are undergoing the three-day training in Result-Based Planning Monitoring and Evaluation, and is being held under the Theme: “Strengthening Government Approach for Accountability, Transparency, and Result that is aligned with the National Development Plan of Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD).”

It is expected that the M&E officers will acquire the skills required to correct and define monitoring and evaluation terminologies-output, input, and outcome when conducting an evaluation.

The training seeks key parameters when conceptualizing an intervention of government projects, highlighting key result-based planning framework and its interpretation, as well as being able to demonstrate understandings of the Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development (PAPD) result framework.

The PAPD interpretation including describing the types of data collection, methodology, the flow of data arrangement, or matrix to identify data quality issues along the data flow pathway are also parts of topics to drill the participants through.

Participants are expected to develop a monitoring and evaluation plans, establish a baseline and end-lines data for each indicator, develop a Pro-poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development and the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) monitoring frameworks at the County levels and develop a data collection tools and procedures of reporting templates for the implementation of the PAPD and SDGs.

They will as well finalize the preparation of the Voter National Registry plan for 2020.

At the opening session on Wednesday, Assistant Minister for Development Planning, Benedict Kolubah, conveyed greetings on behalf of the Government of Liberia to the United Nations Children’s Fund for their full support towards capacity building.

“Today we are here to follow up and elaborate on some key issues of national concern. We are also working with County-level planners and officials to be able to train and enhance their ability in project planning, monitoring, and Evaluation at the County level,” he added.

According to him, at the County-level, there is an NGO that works with planners to develop projects to support the implementation of the National Development planning.

“So, this is just the beginning of the process of the National road map for County level information system’’. Said Minister Kolubah.

The three-day training brought together thirty (30) Monitoring and Evaluation Officers from Rivercess, Margibi, Grand Bassa, and Montserrado County along with the Assistant Minister for Development planning as well as senior staff of the MFDP.