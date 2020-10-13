‘Scene of LRA Deceased not within UBA’s CCTV Range’

— Bank distances itself from crime scene

The management of the United Bank for Africa (UBA) Liberia Limited strongly refutes speculations that it has in its possession a closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage capturing the recent death of two employees of the Liberia Revenue Authority (LRA).

CCTV cameras can produce images or recordings for surveillance or other private purposes. Cameras can produce either video footage, or digital still images.

A statement issued and signed by the bank’s Head of Marketing and Corporate Communications, Mrs. Melody Mezay-Ketter, said the UBA would like the public to know that while it is true that they have CCTV camera on its premises, the location where the bodies of the deceased were found doesn’t fall within the bank’s camera’s range of coverage.

She said as a banking institution that operates within the confines of the law, UBA would have supported the Government’s investigation efforts by providing such footage, had there been any in its possession.

The bank also wishes to make it categorically clear that at no point in time has any of its staff members been harassed or intimidated by State Security Operatives to produce footage from the bank’s CCTV coverage, as it is also being speculated.

Meanwhile, the management of UBA Liberia hereby calls on the general public and news outlets to refrain from spreading false and unfounded information about the Bank.