Liberia-Based Swiss NGO Supports Vulnerable Women in Montserrado

With the rapid increase in the number of Coronavirus cases in the country, many individuals and humanitarian organizations are stepping forth not only to raise awareness against the virus but also to give financial and food support to downtrodden Liberians as well as related charities.

Joining the list is the Bowier Trust Foundation Switzerland (BTFS), a Liberia-based Swiss local non-governmental organization (NGO) located in Paynesville, outside Monrovia. The BTFS has provided food and non-food items to 600 vulnerable people, particularly older women, in Montserrado and its environs.

The donations, which were done recently in partnership with a young Liberian lady called Ms. Lelai P. Dolo at separate locations in the county, including the SD Cooper Road, Banjor, Brewervillie, Blamah-Cee Communities, in VOA, were intended to show the organization’s own way of identifying with the neediest in the fight against COVID-19 in Liberia.

BTFS Operations Manager Mr. Lahai “Bob”Sarnor, who spoke to the Daily Observer after the distribution process in Paynesville, expressed delight that his organization was able to partner with Ms. Dolo to carry out such initiative.

“Based on that, Ms. Dolo and BTFS joined a collaboration and were able to provide food for hundreds of people in her community for the first time,” Mr. Sarnor said.

According to him, BTFS will remain instrumental to continuously seek an improved living condition for the desperately needy people of Liberia.

Speaking further, Ms. Dolo said she sees it as a pleasure and dreams come true to identify with underprivileged Liberians, most especially women, during this pandemic.

According to her, the project, which is being supported by a Liberia-based Swiss organization under the theme, “Feeding Needy Woman”, seeks to give hope to the hopeless through the donation of rice, oil, and cubes.

She said with the provision of the items, smiles would be restored. When asked why men aren’t captured as beneficiaries in the project, Ms.Dolo said when a woman is fed both her husband and children would benefit.

She said women and their children are the most vulnerable during any crisis and, as such it is wise to identify with them at this time.

Meanwhile, Ms. Dolo seized the moment to thank the BTFS through its Executive Director Felix Watz for developing interest in her dream and as much as helping to buttress the Government of Liberia’s COVID-19 Household Food Support Program (COHFSP), which aims at feeding a little over three million Liberians.

Feeding Needy Woman, a project divided into phases, began on 29 April this year. Since then, BTFS through its Feeding Needy Woman program has been distributing food items to needy and vulnerable women throughout the country.

For their part, the beneficiaries expressed gratitude to BTFS and Ms. Dolo for remembering them in this Covid-19 fight.

BTFS provides pipe-borne water for underprivileged communities and youths, among others.