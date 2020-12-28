British Ambassador Pays Courtesy Visit to NPHIL

The British Ambassador Accredited to Monrovia, Neil Bradley, paid a courtesy visit to the National Public Health Institute of Liberia (NPHIL), on December 22, 2020. During a meeting with the Director-General of NPHIL, Jane Macauley and directors, the NPHIL Boss welcomed Ambassador Bradley to the institute and briefly outlined the mandates for which the entity was established. According to her, the core function of the institute is to prevent and control public health threats in the country. She also indicated that the establishment of NPHIL was a result of the after-action review of the Ebola outbreak that recommended the establishment of a public health institute.

The Director-General of NPHIL also informed Ambassador Bradley about the role of NPHIL in the fight against COVID-19. She disclosed that NPHIL staff is on all the pillars of the Incident Management System (IMS) that is coordinating the response. She further disclosed that the National Reference Laboratory, which is a division under NPHIL, is responsible for all COVID-19 tests in the country.

She expressed the need for new partnership and support and presented a copy of NPHIL’s Strategic Plan to the Ambassador.

In remarks, H.E. Neil Bradley said he was happy to visit NPHIL as part of his courtesy visit tour since he arrived in Liberia in August of 2020. He thanked the Government of Liberia for the collaboration with the international community, the testing protocols and the dissemination of information in a timely manner. “There can never be a better collaboration than now in fighting a virus that has caused so much harm to the world,” he noted. He expressed the need to maintain public health around the world so as to be in the position to prepare for outbreak in the future.