British Ambassador Completes Diplomatic Mission to Liberia

— Takes assignment to The Gambia; as Neil Bradley appointed new Ambassador

British Ambassador to Liberia David Belgrove is expected to depart the country very soon, after nearly seven years at the helm of the UK Embassy in Monrovia.

Ambassador Belgrove worked closely with Presidents Ellen Johnson Sirleaf and George M.Weah and their respective administrations, overseeing UK diplomatic engagement with Liberia and it’s foreign assistance here.

Acknowledging Liberia and its citizens, Ambassador Belgrove said, “My tour in Liberia has finally come to an end. It has been an honor and privilege to serve here as the British Ambassador. During my total seven years here, I have visited every county in your beautiful country. I’ve swum in your rivers, fished in your seas, slept in your forests, and walked up to your mountains. So many of you have welcomed me into your communities, which has been a great honor. Thank you for your warmth and friendship.”

The former British Ambassador’s final farewell message, which was posted on the UK Embassy Liberia Facebook page, quoted him as saying, “I am pleased to have led the UK’s contribution in many areas of development, including governance of natural resources and conservation, infrastructure, health, and education. I hope I have strengthened the friendship between our two countries and our diplomatic and commercial ties.

“I should like to pay tribute to my dedicated and professional team at the British Embassy; they have made my job a lot easier and achieved much. Also, to members of the Government past and present, with whom I have worked so closely — and our many local and international partners.

“There are so many of you I would have like to have met in person to say goodbye, unfortunately under current circumstances that have not been possible. I know you will welcome my successor, Neil Bradley, as warmly as you welcomed me, I wish him every success.

“I am moving on to be The British High Commissioner to The Gambia. I take comfort from the fact that I will remain in the region and will have the opportunity to meet many of you in better times. I arrived in Liberia as the Ebola outbreak was ending; I leave as you face another challenge with the current pandemic. The resilience of the Liberian people has been a constant source of inspiration. I know you will prevail again. I wish Liberia and its people the very best for the future. I will miss you.”