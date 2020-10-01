Breaking News: Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, Eugene Nagbe, Others Reshuffled

President George Manneh Weah has made several appointments in government affecting several ministries.

Those appointed with immediate effect and subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable are:



Ministry of National Defense

Prince K. Vincent Deputy Minister/Operations

Ministry of Commerce & Industry

Mawine G. Diggs Minister

Debra Nebo Deputy Minister/Industry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs

Comfort Sawyer Deputy Minister/Administration

Ministry of Education

Tarnue Marwolo Bongolee Assistant Minister/Planning

Ministry of Labor

Hannah Macaulay Karbo Deputy Minister Manpower Development

National Public Health Institute of Liberia

Jane Macculay Director General

Ministry of Information

Ledgerhood Julius Rennie Minister



Liberia Boardcasting System (ELBC)

Estella Liberty -Kemoh Director General

Liberia Maritime Authority

Eugene Lenn Nagbe Commissioner

National Security Agency

Binta Nah Jalloh Deputy Director/VIP

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)

Marcus Zehyoue Director General

Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC)

Atty. George H. Dahn Commissioner

Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA)

Prof Wilson K. Tarpeh Executive Director

Juvenile Court, Montserrado County

Atty. Lucrezia Thomas Anderson Judge