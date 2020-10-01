Breaking News: Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, Eugene Nagbe, Others Reshuffled

President George Manneh Weah has made several appointments in government affecting several ministries.
Those appointed with immediate effect and subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable are:
Ministry of National Defense
Prince K. Vincent Deputy Minister/Operations
Ministry of Commerce & Industry
Mawine G. Diggs Minister
Debra Nebo Deputy Minister/Industry
Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Comfort Sawyer Deputy Minister/Administration
Ministry of Education
Tarnue Marwolo Bongolee Assistant Minister/Planning
Ministry of Labor
Hannah Macaulay Karbo Deputy Minister Manpower Development
National Public Health Institute of Liberia
Jane Macculay Director General
Ministry of Information
Ledgerhood Julius Rennie Minister
Liberia Boardcasting System (ELBC)
Estella Liberty -Kemoh Director General
Liberia Maritime Authority
Eugene Lenn Nagbe Commissioner
National Security Agency
Binta Nah Jalloh Deputy Director/VIP
Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
Marcus Zehyoue Director General
Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC)
Atty. George H. Dahn Commissioner
Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA)
Prof Wilson K. Tarpeh Executive Director
Juvenile Court, Montserrado County
Atty. Lucrezia Thomas Anderson Judge
