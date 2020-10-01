Breaking News: Prof. Wilson Tarpeh, Eugene Nagbe, Others Reshuffled

By
Robin Dopoe
-
1
26

President George Manneh Weah has made several appointments in government affecting several ministries.

Those appointed with immediate effect and subject to confirmation by the Liberian Senate where applicable are:

Ministry of National Defense
Prince K. Vincent Deputy Minister/Operations

Ministry of Commerce & Industry
Mawine G. Diggs Minister
Debra Nebo Deputy Minister/Industry

Ministry of Foreign Affairs
Comfort Sawyer Deputy Minister/Administration

Ministry of Education
Tarnue Marwolo Bongolee Assistant Minister/Planning

Ministry of Labor
Hannah Macaulay Karbo Deputy Minister Manpower Development

National Public Health Institute of Liberia
Jane Macculay  Director General

Ministry of Information
Ledgerhood Julius Rennie  Minister

Liberia Boardcasting System (ELBC)
Estella Liberty -Kemoh Director General

Liberia Maritime Authority
Eugene Lenn Nagbe Commissioner

National Security Agency
Binta Nah Jalloh Deputy Director/VIP

Drug Enforcement Agency (DEA)
Marcus Zehyoue Director General

Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC)
Atty. George H. Dahn Commissioner

Environmental Protection Agency of Liberia (EPA)
Prof Wilson K. Tarpeh Executive Director

Juvenile Court, Montserrado County
Atty. Lucrezia Thomas Anderson Judge

Author

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

1 COMMENT

Leave a Reply