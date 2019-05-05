Bracing for 2020 and Beyond, ANC Elects New Leaders

Ahead of the pending 2020 Senatorial elections, the opposition Alternative National Congress (ANC) on Saturday, May 4, 2019, elected a new leadership to steer the affairs of the party for the next five years.

The ANC convention held in Ganta, Nimba County under the theme, “The Alternative Liberians Deserve,” brought together scores of supporters from across the fifteen counties, including members of opposition collaborating political parties represented by Wilmot Paye and Representative Yekeh Kolubah (Independent, Montserrado County District 10), who is one of the planners of the pending June 7 protest. Also in attendance were the party’s vice standard bearer, Jeremiah Sulunteh, and representatives of National Elections Commission.

Those elected unopposed are Mr. Alexander B. Cummings, Political Leader; Gbarpolu County Senator Daniel Naatehn, chairman, replacing Lafayette Orishall Gould; Garbee Pewee, Vice Chairman for finance and investment; Alloycious Toe, Secretary; Jonathan T. Dolakeh, Assistant Secretary; Grand Bassa County District #5 Representative Thomas A. Goshua, II, Vice Chairman for Political Affairs; Musu Sanoe, Chair, Women Congress; and T. Benjamin Myers, Chairman, Youth Congress. Fubbi Henries was elected Treasurer.

Those who ran opposed and won included Mulbah Kesselly, national secretary-general youth congress; D. Ulyssess Barchue, Vice-chair for inter-party and governmental affairs; and James B. Morris, vice chairman for administration and youth congress.

The convention was also characterized by the honoring of those who have been committed to the party during its difficult times, including the outgoing chairman Lafayette O. Gould who, according to Mr. Cummings, is the brain behind the name ANC.

The ANC national convention, Cummings said, is intended to make decisions that will bring positive results to the party both in 2020 and 2023.

During the two-day convention, Cummings had series of meetings with youth and women groups, the Muslim community, political leaders and local government officials of Nimba county who pledged their support to work with the ANC, “to get the alternative Liberians deserve.”

Mr. Cummings thanked the people of Nimba for accepting to host the party’s national convention which, he said, “is a great and history-making day, not only for Nimba but also for the Republic of Liberia; for the world is now convinced that democracy is alive in Liberia.”

He said Nimba was selected to host the convention because of its historical relevance, in that, “more than five decades ago, Sanniquellie City played host to three great forbearers including the late William V.S. Tubman of Liberia, Ahmed Sékou Touré of Guinea and Dr. Kwame Nkrumah of Ghana, on the formation of what was then known as the Organization of African Unity (OAU) now the African Union (AU).

In separate remarks, both Rep. Yekeh Kolubah and Unity Party chairman Wilmot Paye said the government can have as many meetings with leaders of the opposition collaborating parties as they want but that cannot stop the planned June 7 protest.

According to them, the June 7 protest is intended to send a strong message to President George Weah to do what he promised in his inaugural speech by protecting, upholding and respecting the Liberian Constitution and the rule of laws that govern the state.