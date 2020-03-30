Bong Health Officials Laud Kwatekeh for Donation of Clinical Materials

Health officials from three districts, Fuamah, Salala, and Sonoyea in Bong County have lauded members of the “Bong Kwatekeh Association” based in Minnesota, the United States of America for the donation of several assorted clinical materials amid the Coronavirus outbreak that is affecting the World including Liberia.

Bong Kwaketeh is a humanitarian organization established in the U.S by Bong citizens with the goal of fostering developmental initiatives back home in three key areas; health, education, and agriculture.

The materials that comprised surgical gowns, disposable syringes, masks, etc. were delivered over the weekend to health officials assigned at clinics within districts including Haindii, Salala, Totota, Sonoyea, Gbotota, and Dekeh.

Presenting the equipment on behalf of his organization, the Vice President of Kwatekeh, Jefferson J. Dennis, told the health officials that it was his organization’s way of identifying with the citizens in the districts in critical health times.

“We know the difficulties that the health sector in Liberia is experiencing, although we are away from here. Health care is one of the initiatives we are trying to undertake, and so we decided that in times like these we should be able to deliver some supplies,” Dennis told the health officials.

“This is not the end of our contribution to the health sector as there is more to come; so we want you to use these materials for the intended purpose,” he added.

He used the occasion to thank the health workers in the county for the many sacrifices rendered.

Joseph M. Gweeme, Acting District Health Officer (DHO) of Fuamah, stated that the donation of the clinical materials came at the appropriate time when the country is experiencing the outbreak of the coronavirus.

He said the various clinics in his district were lacking most of the basic health care equipment provided.

Winnifred Philip, midwife at the Haindii clinic, told the Daily Observer that the clinic was lacking hand gloves and electricity.

“Many of the patients coming for treatment here have to buy their own hand gloves to access treatment. We do not have electricity in the entire facility to adequately treat the many patients that come on a daily basis,” she said.

She also said that the clinic lacks drugs and, as a result, they give prescriptions to patients to purchase drugs outside.

Winnifred said they are currently engaged in carrying out awareness about the coronavirus disease to communities to avoid the spread of the virus.

The Officer- In- Charge (OIC) of the Salala Clinic, Jie K. Tonorlah, described the gesture as important, noting that since the outbreak of the coronavirus, it is the first of its kind for them to receive such an intervention.

“This clinic is strategically located in the county when it comes to healthcare delivery, but supplies are not always available to care for patients. The materials delivered today are very essential,” he said. “Right now all over the country gloves are a peculiar issue; so, having access to it is much more important.”

According to Tonorlah, the Salala clinic was gradually transforming into a health center and, as such, it needs more assistance.

For her part, the DHO for Sanoyea, Philomena J. Flomo, said that supplies they receive from the government were inadequate for her district, as more than 18,000 patients are reporting to the clinic every time for treatment.