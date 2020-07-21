Bomi Residents Warn Rep. Snowe to Abandon Bid for Senate

“… may we remind you that these promises are yet unfulfilled and to dare ask for [more]…”

Ahead of the tough December 8 Special Mid-term Senate election across the country, residents in District #1, Bomi County, have called on Representative Edwin Melvin Snowe, a senatorial aspirant of the county, to back off from the race should his intention be set on the senate seat.

In a communication addressed to the Bomi County District #1 lawmaker, the elders’ council, chiefs, women groups and other ranking residents of Senjeh District, said Snowe still has three years to his credit as a Representative for District #1 and a number of promises made during the campaign period in 2017 are yet to be fulfilled by him.

“Please be reminded that you still have a mandate of three years for the people of Senjeh and there are still campaign promises yet to be fulfilled by you,” the letter, signed only as the voices of the people of Senjeh District, said.

The letter, copy of which is in the possession of the Daily Observer, added: “However if you decide otherwise, your decision will be considered as a challenge and a total disregard to the people of Senjeh District.”

The residents said they have been reliably informed of Rep. Snowe’s intention to contest in the upcoming senatorial election, more so that former Senator Lahai Lasanah, who should have contested in the race, openly declared his support for Snowe a few weeks ago.

This move by the residents, if held firmly and supposedly to thwart Representative Snowe’s desire to contest the senate seat, might give Senator Sando Dazoe Johnson, who is the incumbent, the upper hand over other contenders, owing to the fact that he, too, has strongly established himself in the county.

The group’s communication reminded Representative Snowe of his promises to improve education in the district as well as ensure that women are empowered, and there is an improvement in healthcare service delivery and support to smallholder farmers who are trying their best to produce food and other agricultural products in order to help prevent the residents of the District from continuously traveling to Duala, Monrovia, for even pepper and garden eggs.

Snowe runs a large oil palm farm that employs many residents from District #1 and other districts of the county, but which many see it as his personal investment and that he alone benefits more than anyone else.

“Hon. Snowe, may we remind you that these promises are yet unfulfilled and to dare ask for additional responsibilities by electing you senator is tantamount to making a mockery of us, the citizens of Bomi, to say the least,” the people’s letter, presented to Snowe’s office in Tubmanburg, said.

Representative Snowe, who recently resigned from the former ruling Unity Party (UP), is said to be in good standing with the ruling Coalition for Democratic Change (CDC), mainly with President George Weah and a score of CDC executives.

He was first elected in 2005 as Representative for Montserrado District #6 and held that seat for two terms of six years each until in 2017, by which time he had declared domicile in Bomi County District #1, where he contested for the seat while he was still representative of Montserrado County. Representative Snowe, while leaving for Bomi to contest in 2017, said he was not sure of winning the Montserrado District #6 seat.

Senjeh’s residents further said that Snowe is yet to fulfill the promise of rehabilitating a major community road linking Coleman Hill and Sackie Town in the district and the construction of a school.

Although an official response is yet to come from Representative Snowe relative to the caution and plea of the people of the district, there are speculations that he might not bow due to the point that, should he step aside, Sen. Sando Johnson would be reelected and that could cost him dearly, mainly with former Senator Lahai Lasanah not being potent politically to outmatch Johnson.