Bomi Commissioner Applauds WFP, Govt, for Food Distribution

Gayah Hill Township Commissioner in Sinjeh District, Bomi County, has applauded the Government of Liberia (GOL) and the World Food Program (WFP) for identifying with his people who find it very difficult to afford food for the rest of the day.

Speaking in Gayah Town recently during a meeting, Commissioner Maima Barclay first performed the traditional welcoming ceremony [of guests] with Kola nuts and then said the town people were overwhelmed with gratitude for the food distribution.

“This is our country, this is our county, and this is our community. We want to say thank identifying with us. We wanted to raise a chorus to tell you people that we’re overwhelmed by the fact that you heard our cry and came to help our people”, said Commissioner Barclay.

The COVID-19 Household Food Support Programme (COHFSP) distribution started in Bomi County last week targeting nearly 16,000 (sixteen thousand) households or over 78,000 (seventy-eight thousand) individuals in all of Bomi County’s four administrative districts including Dewoin, Klay, Senjeh, and Suehn Mecca.

Boima Dunbar, Community Chairman at the J.L. Pavilla School distribution point, praised WFP for the smooth conduct of the work in his community that rendered the entire process to be peaceful. “We have 6 (six) communities clustered here. The food here is for 335 family heads. In past food distributions, people used to measure food. Right now, no measurement; they give you the food and you go outside. It’s very fine”, sad Chairman Dunbar.

At the same time, food recipients said they were happy to be included in the distribution, indicating that the government cares for its people. “Finda Morris, 32, of Konneh Community had to leave her two children at home in line with COVID-19 protocol to collect her rations. “The WFP and government people are doing well for us and our children. They give our New Year, our Christmas, everything! So we say happy New Year to them!”

The Sean Devereux Children’s Education and Agriculture Program (SDCEP) is WFP’s local Cooperating Partner that is overseeing the COHFSP distribution in Bomi, Grand Cape Mount and Gbarpolu Counties.

SDCEP’s Monitoring & Evaluation Officer, Eugene Sarwieh, said although they had encountered some challenges, the exercise was on track, adding that WFP needed to be commended. “I wish to extend appreciation to WFP. I think, it’s a long road down that people have been waiting for. They thought that it was just news that wouldn’t come to pass. Now the people are happy, they know that the burden of finding food in those few days ahead is off their backs. They only need to find charcoal, find some fish and pepper… You’ve already got something to eat. Eat heavily and lie down. So thank you.”

Meanwhile, food distribution is expected to begin this weekend in Grand Cape Mount and Bong Counties targeting over 60,000 households in the two counties.