Boe Sehtorwon Breaks Ground for US$30K School

The leadership of Boe Sehtorwon Association (BSA) of Canada, with headquarters in the United States, over the weekend broke ground for the construction of a 12-class room modern high school and technical vocational training center in Boe Bonlay Town, Nimba County Electoral District #6.

Marvin Dahn, president of the association, who performed the official groundbreaking ceremony, informed elated residents that the project cost about US$30,000 and is expected to be completed before the next academic year begins.

Dahn highlighted the importance of the project, which he said is intended to bring quality education to school-age children at a shorter distance in the chiefdom.

Mr. Dahn promised residents that the association will do everything, but that the construction work will be completed through the help of the community dwellers, whose school-going age children are the direct beneficiaries.

He challenged locals to take ownership of the project by providing security, though they will be required to source some materials, including town rocks, sand and planks. Meanwhile, the residents have committed themselves to provide whatever is necessary to fast track the project.

It will be implemented by the A&E International Construction Company, incorporated, of which some of the workforce have already arrived to commence the construction of the school.

It may be recalled that the Boe Sehtorwon Association had previously supplied medical equipment and identified with the locals during the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) in 2014, and residents say they have remained grateful.