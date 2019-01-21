BMA Commends Prez. Weah for ‘Rescuing’ D. Twe High School

The chairman of the Borough Men’s Association (BMA) has commended President George Weah and the government’s timely intervention in rescuing the D. Tweh Memorial High School from erosion.

President Weah has said the government and its partners will do all in their power to save D. Tweh and the Borough of New Kru Town (NKT) from further sea erosion.

He spoke at the launch of the government/United Nations Development Program coastal pilot project — “Enhancing Resilience of Liberia Montserrado County Vulnerable Coastal Area to Climate Change Risks’’ — in NKT in July 2018.

And Walker believes the effort by President Weah, along with Representative Dixon Seboe, to save such a heritage is worth commendation.

Walker was delivering an inaugural address at the corporation hall in NKT on January 12.

“I will be ungrateful if I don’t quickly recognize the notable effort of President Weah, who has saved the D. Tweh Memorial High School, a heritage of the Borough.

“This monumental structure would have gone down into history as a former institution if our lawmaker Seboe, who was a great influence and interest, did not make a case, and so today, we are proud that our D. Tweh High School is safe, along with many residential areas. We salute these great personalities, and we trust that posterity will judge them positively,” Walker said.

BMA was established six years ago, to engage in community development, educational, and health initiatives. It has made contributions to the Juah Sarwee Elementary and Junior High School, Redemption Hospital and runs a scholarship program.

Walker stressed that the BMA is now even challenged to make an impact amid the challenges of high school dropouts, prostitution, and teenage pregnancy.

“The blood bank at the Redemption Hospital must be functional and active. We can’t continuously sit and allow people to die from curable diseases.

“To you my fellow BMA members, let’s with united hearts, minds, and strength press vigorously and persistently forward to raise our borough to a higher and yet higher stratum,” Walker concluded.

Others inducted along with Walker were Wesley Sieh Jlue, co-chairman; Jerome Julius, secretary-general; Edward Wiah Dennis, financial secretary; Matthew Snowea, treasurer and Aloysius Tarplah, permanent advisor.

Commerce Minister Wilson Tarpeh, who performed the installation, urged the elected officials to govern the organization by the dictates of the constitution.

Prof. Tarpeh, who grew up in the borough, said he will always come back to identify in whatever way he can.

“For those of us who grew up in this town, there is nowhere in this country that you can find the best minds better than New Kru Town.

“Whether people will doubt it is the fact and the honorable has said it all. The only thing I can say in addition is, we have to hold each other’s hand. I am sure this organization will do that,” said Tarpeh, a former finance minister.

The guest speaker, Representative Seboe said the BMA was one of the few organizations with a small membership but which was very effective.

“Many at times, people tend to believe that the viability of any organization is how many members it has. That is not true, because with your small membership, and personal donations, I am further convinced that the importance of any organization doesn’t depend on the membership, but the things it does,” said Seboe.