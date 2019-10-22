BlueCrest University College Holds First Graduation

— 68 emerge with diplomas and degrees

When BlueCrest University College organized and hosted the International Conference in Advanced Trends in ICT and Management December 15, 2017 in Monrovia, it promised not to only build a vibrant ICT sector in the country. In addition, through ICT, it aimed also empower Liberian youth — who make up over sixty percent of the nation’s population — and make them meaningful contributors to the growth and development of the state.

Those in the audience at the centennial pavilion that day, particularly youth and young adults, were infused with the belief it was not only realistic and ambitious but achievable, given that the Liberia is a virgin land for creativity and innovation — but not without support and encouragement from the government and the private sector.

And true, BlueCrest is living up to its promise as the university college took a giant step towards its set target when it convened its first commencement convocation over the weekend in Paynesville City.

Sixty-eight young ICT enthusiasts and others graduated from the University College, which is becoming a premier college offering undergraduate degrees in highly relevant disciplines such as IT, Management and Fashion Design, after four years of intensive and rigorous studies. The parents, guardians, loved ones and supporters of the graduates converged in their numbers to celebrate the colorful ceremony that was also graced by Vice President, Jewel Howard-Taylor, who served as commencement speaker.

Delivering her address, VP Taylor urged the graduates to be steadfast, focused and never look down upon themselves. She added that they should not see challenges as obstacles in achieving their goals in life, but should view challenges as tools that can make them work harder to pursue their goals in life.

“Challenge makes you stronger, be prepared to move to the next level”, she noted.

“There is a price to pay to become great in Life”, she added.

The Veep called on the University College to set standards of excellence to eliminate negative vices that are hampering the growth in the sector.

She noted that the programs of the College are aligned with the education and human development pillar of the government’s Pro Poor Agenda for Prosperity and Development. This, she noted, is a welcoming move by the institution.

“The process of Liberia’s renewal and restoration is now calling on all Liberians to go back to their closet, work harder and bring up new ideas to help move Liberia forward,” VP Taylor said.

The President of BlueCrest University College, Dr. Gajendra Singh, called on the young graduates to go into the world and make the difference. He described them as true ambassadors of the University College and they should do their utmost to properly represent the institution.

“You are the first graduates of BlueCrest and so, indeed, you are the real ambassadors. So please represent us well out there. Take the lead role to help transform the globe positively, Dr. Singh urged his graduates.

He admonished the graduates that their exit from BlueCrest is just the beginning to their educational sojourn. He therefore called on them to be more focused and do their best as they entered the global village.

Dr. Singh said the institution is also operating in other Countries in Africa namely: Ghana and Sierra Leone, among others, providing quality knowledge to the future leaders on the continent and the world at large.

Earlier, the Vice President for Academic Affairs of BlueCrest University College, Dr. Michael P. Slawon, who explained about the impact of the institution to Liberia’s educational system, also thanked the government for accrediting the institution to operate in Liberia.

Dr. Slawon, a former Director General of the National Commission on Higher Education, described the first graduation ceremony of BlueCrest University College as a land-mark and historic achievement that is worth celebrating.

He also encouraged the graduates to be shining examples for their alma mater.