Sen Sherman tells Nwabudike at confirmation hearing
The Chairman of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights, Claims & Petitions, Cllr. Varney Sherman, has vehemently refuted statement by the National Elections Commission Chairman-designate that he (Sherman) gave him any recommendation to any school and has described Nwabudike utterances/claims as blatant lies.
“All what he said about me is a blatant, blatant lie, I never gave him any recommendation to any school; you see when he presented his credentials he put the letter of recommendation from Chief Justice, he did not put any letter of recommendation from me; so he is sitting over there quoting a letter of recommendation. Let him show a letter of recommendation from me.”
Grand Cape Mount County Senator Cllr H. Varney Sherman made the clarification yesterday in the Joint Chambers of the Legislature when the NEC Chairman-designate, Cllr Ndubusi Nwabudike, appearing before the Senate for confirmation hearings, intimated that the Senator several years ago wrote a letter of recommendation that enabled him to attend a renowned international institution, as a Liberian.
The embattled nominee further recalled that he worked along with Senator Sherman at the Law Reform Commission, and also claims Sherman taught him while he was a law student, a claim again Senator Sherman the erudite lawyer denied.
“I was never a member of a committee to set up the Law Reform Committee, I have nothing to do with that; Cllr Felicia Coleman can confirm that, Henry Reed Cooper can also confirm that; I absolutely have nothing to do with that, he and I have never ever worked together before,” Senator Sherman told Legislative reporters.
“If you are not a Liberian citizen and you are allowed to go to the National Elections Commission, our democracy is at risk,” Cllr Sherman warned.
The counter-statement between the two came about when Senator Sherman openly expressed doubt over the manner in which Cllr. Nwanbudike claimed he gained naturalization at the time he was about four years shy of the constitutionally prescribed age of twenty-one (21) age requirement for naturalization.
The controversy over the NEC Chairman-designate’s naturalization became the centerpiece of the hearing, when former Senate Pro Tempore Senator Armah Jallah, who is member of the Autonomous Agencies and Commission committee, observed that Cllr Nwabudike’s naturalization documents were not among papers he submitted to that committee.
Nwabudike argued that it was based on his papers of naturalization that the Supreme Court of Liberia granted his membership to the Bar Association.
But the unsatisfied Senator Jallah proffered a motion calling for postponement of the hearing until the nominee’s naturalization papers were submitted to the committee. Following minutes of consultations among the committee members, Chairman J. Milton Teahjay announced that the hearing would continue, while the naturalization papers were pending.
It was at this juncture of continuing the hearing that Senator Sherman insisted and wondered whether Mr. Nwabudike in fact obtained the age that qualified his citizenship, when in fact, he was born in 1965 in Delta State to both a Nigerian mother and father.
However, minutes later, Cllr Nwabudike, who is the current head of the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission, submitted a piece of paper which he claimed was a naturalization paper brought in by an interested person who he said might have been watching the live hearing.
In a related development, Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon has decried what he says is the “President’s poor leadership sensitivity to the times that we are in; his poor leadership has caused this country to be divided between fighting coronavirus disease and looking for a Nigerian man. If it were not this (nominating Cllr Nwanbudike), we wouldn’t be here wearing masks, but somewhere looking for money and means to fight this virus.
Further, he described in an interview with journalists that President George Weah is “very insensitive, his leadership style is very poor, including his judgment.”
The hearing continues this afternoon, after the Senate’s session in the Joint Chambers.
Look fellow Liberians,this man has lied from start to end. See him trying to create false events between he and senator varney Sherman that never took place at all. That alone speaks volume to the lies upon lies being fabricated since this appointee got the spot light. Senator Varney Sherman was very quick to distance himself from those events he claimed interacting with Hon. Sherman. Even went on to say that, he took some courses under senator Sherman during his law school studies in Liberia which again Hon. Sherman claimed to be a lied. I am beginning to suspect that, this gentleman law schooling credentials need to be scrutiny and verified.
Imagine going for such a crucial hear before the Liberian senate, you left been or forget the main document in question,your naturalization credential, is that normal or abnormal? This is absolutely abnormal and tells me that, something is not accurate on this document and that’s why it couldn’t be presented at the beginning of the hearing. After self inflating all these holes to his claim, will the senate still confirmed the president appointee to head our Nation Election Commission (NEC)? I will say no again because this gentleman has lied before our senate and need to be prosecuted to actually be realistic. I was told by someone that actually knows this gentleman from Nigeria that, in Nigeria,this gentleman can not even think about being a community leader and only in Liberia this is happening beyond most Liberian imagination to head our election body. Our eyes are on the ball till the game ends.
Dear Liberia : Is this the BEST that we can Offer! We have a lot of Qualified Liberians, both at Home and Abroad, that can easily win Conformation! Mr. President, please Withdraw this Nomination! Our Country is already Hurting!
The only good Liberian so far to show courage in going against what was wrong, even when such deal was approved by the National Legislature in the first year of the regime , is now charged with money laundering theft of property, conspiracy to defraud government, he is no body than the former Governor of the Nation’s Central Bank, Mr. Weeks. Remember the first deal considered by the regime to turn over the Nation’s Central Bank to an Asian bogus company as collateral for half a billion US dollars for the construction of the FAILED IDEA of a super highway and construction of mini stadiums around the country , the deal that was approved by National Legislature ? It this honest Liberian at home , Mr. Weeks, now charged with a crime for money laundering , he alone had the courage to stand against that stupid idea of handling over the nation’s Central Bank as collateral to a bogus Asian company. A bogus loan that was approved by the legislature. As an honest Liberian, rather than to hand the nation’s Central Bank over to a bogus company as collateral, he paid that price, and became the former Governor of the Central Bank of Liberia. There are honest people in that country , men as well as women , but the price to pay for their honesty is too costly politically for some to bear. Mr. Weeks is now charged for money laundering and other conspiracies charges. And is amongst others waiting a court decision. Remember that episode of the half billion US dollars deal for the super highway and construction of the mini stadiums in each county in the first year of the regime ? But when George got his hand on the first 16 billion dollars in local currency and the 25 million US dollars, it was for him to construct multimillion dollars complexes, purchasing jet plane and other personal items , but never the mini stadiums as promised. There are honest men in that country, and there is a dishonest man who is a ruler of that country. George.
Well, all signs show that this is a test to the legislature from weah to know their level of integrity.
This is not the first time. Past govt did the same with little GBCC. And the guy didn’t know what to do when place in a big role at the college as head of the technical department. He begin to asked the same Liberians who the leadership of the school refused or the Govt refused knowing that the person was over qualified and right for the job. Due to the fact they wanted to carry on secret corruption they made the Nigerian man to act while other qualified Liberians were around. I was a born fool if I had told him how Liberia works after seeing politics playing n what to do to transform the college or show him where the education ministry was or what is done at the ministry or who the minister was in Liberia at the time when they refused a Liberian to lead.
There are honest Liberians out there that can play this role better but self interest and politics is playing here not love for country. Thats what weah is doing.
The record is in GBCC of a Nigerian leading while other qualified Liberians were around.
Like u think if a Nigerian steal he will built mansion in Liberia,
Many believe that naturalized Liberians will built Liberia, that’s while they pushing the law change. Its good to naturalized but it show have limits. Not all citizen have the same rights in the USA. no country naturalized citizens built that country, its the born citizens. Thats why all the key leaders were born citizens not naturalized. If naturalized they will be 1 or nor in high positions as we trying to do now.
It’s better for a born Liberian naturalized in another country to lead than another country naturalized Liberians. Thats the fact.
Stop making fool of yourself or wasting time on the nomination. It will lead to destruction of Liberia.
Denied this Nigerian who George Weah wants him to steal the 2020 and 2023 elections for him.
Sooner or later, the fate of Mr. Nwabudike’s confirmation will be known. So far, it doesn’t look as if he’s sailing through smoothly. But eventually, the handwriting will be displayed on the wall. I would like to predict, but my predictions are usually 50-50. I will not predict this time! I can this though….. Nwabudike is experiencing some mighty headwinds.
It’s just the fact that senator Dillion has said that the inability of this dummy of a president is what that has brought us here today but who to be blame Liberians that says that he get the country at heart knowing fully well that how incompetent he is, how empty headed he is but went on to make him as a father to our nation when he is not even worth, I was not born when Liberian said you kill my ma you kill my pa I will vote for you, I thought it was a lie but now I witness them saying that you know book you not know book I will vote for you, so I started to think as a child that so what is really wrong with our people if a child like me with my age know fully well that education is the way forward then what about those old old people my people where are we as a country, have we still realize ourselves as a people and a nation may Allah have mercy on us.