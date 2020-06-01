Black Star Eulogizes Late President Bestman

… Donates assorted food items to bereaved family

In an expression of solidarity with the bereaved family, several members of Liberia Black Star FC Thursday, May 28, 2020, visited the home of the late Pennoh Wleh Bestman, former president of the club.

Mr. Bestman, also a former Vice President of the Liberia Football Association (LFA), died on April 15, 2020, and was laid to rest May 21, 2020.

In addition to sympathizing with the bereaved family, the members, who included: Ledgerhood Rennie, Hadrian Sebwe, Michael Kojo, Musa Sillah, and Dionysius Sebwe, also provided some assorted food items to the family.

Presenting the items on behalf of the team (Black Star), Mr. Ledgerhood Rennie praised the late Bestman for his invaluable contributions and services to the club under his leadership.

Rennie, who is the Director-General of the state-owned Liberia Broadcasting System (LBS), assured the bereaved family Bestman’s passion for football will live on, stressing that Black Star and Pennoh Bestman are inseparable despite his death.

He pointed out that the donation was not the last as he assured the bereaved family that Black Star’s donation would be done periodically.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Bestman family, Esther Bestman, mother of the deceased, recalled Pennoh’s love for Black Star, truly dedicating himself to promoting football and giving young people the opportunity to excel in the sport.

She thanked the Black Star for the donation and their involvement in her son’s funeral and promised the family’s support and collaboration with the club in future activities.

Also in remarks, Mr. Nimely Bestman, an elder brother of the deceased, recounted Pennoh’s unwavering commitment and inseparable bond with Liberia Black Star.

He then thanked the club for the generous donation to Pennoh’s household, promising to work with Black Star during the Annual Pennoh Bestman Football Tournament.

Liberia Black Star FC was founded on March 15, 1980, in the South Beach Community, Central Monrovia. The club has had a number of presidents who provided critical leadership at different periods during its progress, from non-division status to Liberia Football Association (LFA) 1st Division.

The late Bestman was President from 1992 to his death on April 15, 2020.