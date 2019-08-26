BIVAC’s Documents Implicate MHM-Eko in ‘Fraudulent’ Trucks’ Registration

Several documents, including the BIVAC International request for instruction form, exposed how MHM-Eko-Liberia has been linked to the falsification of the registration certificates of ten 2018 model Howo Sinotruk Dump Truck, which are at the center of a criminal investigation currently taking place at the Ministry of Transport (MoT).

The MoT had earlier accused Standard Logistics of falsifying both the signatures of Deputy Minister of Land and Rail, Darious Kollie, and the director of motor vehicle of evading tax in order to obtain the motor vehicle registration certificates for the ten trucks at the amount of US$500 each.

MHM Eko-Liberia is a Czech Republic owned company, which is a rock crushing company situated in Seeke Town, District #4, in Margibi County.

T. J. Nanborlor Singbeh, secretary of the Senate, is also former president and chairman of the board of directors. He holds 30 percent of a total of 100 shares, while two Czech Republic nationals, Pavel Miloschewsky and Martin Miloschewsky, hold 35 percent each.

But the leaked BIVAC documents in the possession of the Daily Observer named MHM Eko-Liberia as the company that imported the ten Howo Sinotruk Dump Truck from Sinotruk (Hong Kong) Hongye LTD Number 777, HUA’AO Road, Hi-Tech Development Zone, Jinan City Province, PRC/China. The trucks’ date of shipment, according to BIVAC, is September 10, 2018.

Further the document put the monetary value of the shipment as Flight on Board (FOB) to US$308,000, Insurance US$7,160 and Freight US$50,000 making the expenses associated with MHM Eko-Liberia to ship the trucks to US$365,160.

What is more important is that the document named Standard Logistics as the company that cleared the fleet of the trucks on behalf of MHM Eko-Liberia.

Other leaked documents are the Clean Report of Findings of the Bureau VERITAS-CRF’s number – LBR 2018 265956/0001A/T/RC Asia – that is dated November 22, 2018.

The VERITAS’s records also named MHM Eko-Liberia as the importer of the Sinotruk Hong Kong Hongye Limited Hong Kong. The document has Hong Kong as country of origin and China as the supply country. Another document, the commercial invoice, also named MHM Eko -Liberia.

The document has delivery from China Main Port and destination as Monrovia Port, Liberia, an information that is dated August 14, 2018. Contract number on the document is STM1701456XS. The next document is that the MAERSK Line that shipped the trucks has MHM Eko-Liberia as consignee.

That document has port of loading as Qingdao Port, China, and port of discharge as Monrovia Port, Liberia. These documents called into question the allegation by Minister Kollie, whose signature appeared on the document and who has maintained that he is innocent, saying that there is evidence of falsification of vehicles’ documents at the ministry.

“This is old age problems at the ministry even before we were appointed there, but we are trying to tackle it,” Kollie explained to the Daily Observer.

On the issue about the Standard Logistics, Kollie said, the minister is investigating the matter. But they have already written the Inspector General (IG) of the Liberia National Police (LNP), Patrick Sudue, to launch a probe into Standard Logistics. Besides the communication to IG Sudue, Kollie said, the Liberia Anti-Corruption Commission (LACC) is conducting its own investigation of the matter.

“This is causing the ministry to lose millions of United States dollars in its revenue collection,” Kollie said, disclosing that, “We are one of the public entities that is significantly contributing to the revenue generation of the government.”

Kollie said after the act was brought to their attention, the ministry tried to identify the owners of the company, Standard Logistics, which has been accused of falsifying his signature earlier this year.

Kollie said that the ministry will try to get to the bottom of the matter, vowing, “I will avail myself to testify into the matter if it reaches the police and up to the court. I am very much serious about this.”

According to the forged certificate, the vehicles were purchased on January 10, 2019 and subsequently registered on February 12, 2019. But the expiry date of the document is February 11, 2020.

However, in a letter dated August 19, 2019 inviting the management of Standard Logistics, Minister Kollie informed the company that they have recognized their partnership in an effort to contribute to the growth and development of the country’s economy.

“We herewith request that you kindly forward the registration documents of all vehicles in your fleet to the office of the deputy minister for land and rail on August 21, 2019 before the close of the business,” Kollie’s communication said. But Kollie said the company’s management team has refused to attend to his call.

In another letter to Standard Logistics, dated August 15, Minister Kollie again added, “I write to submit findings on seven vehicle’s registration documents owned by Standard Logistics, which registration was done between February 12 to 25, 2019.”

According to Kollie, from the verification exercise of the registration documents, it was observed that none of the documents mentioned were valid or had been done from the MoT’s vehicle registration system, thus classifying them as “illegal registration.”